Vote BSP or suffer atrocities: Mayawati to minorities, Dalits

Deoband's Muslims back vikas over politics
Press Trust of India  |  Bijnor (UP) 

BSP chief Mayawati Saturday appealed to minority and backward communities to vote for her party, warning that BJP will "abolish reservation and inflict atrocities" on them if it comes to power.

"If BJP is voted to power, Dalits will be oppressed under the garb of love jihad, nationalism and cow protection, whereas BSP will not interfere in religious issues such as triple talaq, if it comes to power," she said while addressing an election rally in Bijnor district in the afternoon.

Hitting out at the ruling Samajwadi Party, Mayawati said that Shivpal Yadav has been "disrespected" over putra moh (love for son), which has led to groupism in the party and has weakened it.

The BSP supremo also promised reservation on economic basis for the upper castes and warned the Dalits of losing reservation if they vote BJP to power.

Terming the SP-Congress alliance as "against the principles", Mayawati claimed the SP government created an atmosphere of terror in the state, saying that 500 riots took place during the party's rule.

