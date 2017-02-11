West Bengal BJP gets hands-on training in UP polls

With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaving no stone unturned to win the crucial elections, its Bengal unit has seized the opportunity to provide a hands-on training to its young leaders on the nitty-gritty of elections.

"We all know that the road to Delhi, the seat of power, goes through In Uttar Pradesh, the poll campaign is going on a high pitch. So we have sent a team of our leaders and youth leaders to to learn how our party cadres are conducting the poll campaign and the party's election machinery. It would provide our youth leaders with both — hands on experience and also a taste of campaigning in a politically crucial state like Uttar Pradesh," State President Dilip Ghosh told PTI.

Ghosh said that some of the leaders have campaigned in areas of Uttar Pradesh, which have considerable Bengali population.

Several top leaders from Bengal including Rahul Sinha, Locket Chatterjee and Babool Supriyo are campaigning in poll-bound states.

Apart from top leaders from Bengal, more than 300 party workers from the state have been sent to various parts of and other poll-bound states to participate in the party campaign and also pick up new strategies that may give an edge to the party in the 2018 panchayat polls, 2019 Lok Sabha polls, 2020 Municipal polls and 2021 Assembly polls in

According to state sources, the teams from Bengal have been asked to concentrate in three areas of social media campaign, door to door campaign and establishing mass contact.