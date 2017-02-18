BJP demands action against CM Rawat for violating model code of conduct

The Uttarakhand on Saturday approached the alleging that Chief Minister had disposed files in violation of and demanded the scrapping of all his decisions.

state chief Ajay Bhatt alleged that Rawat distributed a large number of mining leases, liquor and bar licences among his favourites when he "disposed" a stack of files at his office on Friday.

The EC should act immediately in the matter as it was a gross violation of the model code of conduct, he said.

The have also approached the with this complaint.

"This is an open violation of the on part of the Chief Minister. How can he distribute mining leases, liquor and bar licences among his favourites as a quid pro quo for obligations taken from them in the past."

"The should take suo motu cognisance of it and revoke all the decisions taken by the Chief Minister yesterday (Friday)," Bhatt told reporters.

Rawat spent quite a few hours in his office and it was alleged that he disposed of a number of files.

Bhatt also charged Rawat with paying a whopping "Rs one lakh crore" to poll strategist Prashant Kishore for shoring up the Congress' chances in the state Assembly elections.

The state president also alleged that an official of Uttarakhand roadways had allowed 100 vehicles of Kishore's team to roam around constituencies without frisking them.

Alleging that 19 murder convicts serving life terms in the state jails were freed on parole during election time to terrorise voters at the behest of the state government, the leader said Rawat left no stone unturned to influence assembly poll verdict in the state.

Claiming that Rawat's calculations were in for a jolt, Bhatt said the was all set to form the next government in the state with a clear majority winning between 44 to 50 seats out of the total 70.

When asked who would be the chief minister if came to power, Bhatt said there is never fight in the party for the top office.

"Whoever is elected by the legislature party and approved by the party's Parliamentary Board will be accepted as the Chief Minister," he said.