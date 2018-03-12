JUST IN
You are here » Home » Partner Content » Events

PAST EVENTS

Smart Business is an event series where Business Standard works with trade associations and industry bodies at a local level to help highlight issues of concern. Acting as a neutral platform, it helps multiple voices to be heard, including those of industry representatives and academicians. The collective wisdom of the industry stalwarts is tapped into, and the debates that flow help set the agenda and shape policy.

 

Being India's premier business daily, Business Standard is the preferred choice of serious readers of economic and financial content. 
 
We did say 'serious', which is what you are in working all week towards professional goals. Fridays with Business Standard intends to add a bit of fun to life at work in corporates, with some interactive sessions on Friday afternoons.
 
Write to mansi.singh@bsmail.in or Tweet @shareatBS, for us to connect and plan this at your office.

 

LATEST NEWS

POPULAR NOW

» More