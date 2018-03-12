- Punjab National Bank celebrates 'Fridays with Business Standard'.
PAST EVENTS
October 12, 2017 Last Updated at 10:27 IST
A panel discussion on 'Enhancing Awareness on Intellectual Property Rights' was conducted under the banner of Business Standard Smart Business ...
October 9, 2017 Last Updated at 13:54 IST
Weekend came early to Mirae Asset Global Investment (India) Pvt. Ltd. with a fun and interactive session of Fridays with Business Standard
October 9, 2017 Last Updated at 13:48 IST
It was yet another enlightening session of Fridays with Business Standard
Fridays with Business Standard at IndiaNivesh Ltd., Mumbai
Team Business Standard took Fridays with Business Standard to IndiaNivesh on August 18, 2017.
Fridays With Business Standard At Hungama Digital Services, Mumbai.
Team Business Standard organised 'Fridays with Business Standard' at Hungama Digital Services
Business Standard takes its Tree Plantation Drive to Swastik Garden, Thane.
Business Standard organised a Tree Plantation Drive at Swastik Garden, Thane on July 8, 2017.
Financial Planning Workshop at National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.
Business Standard held a Financial Planning Workshop at National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange
Effective Utilisation of Cold Chain to Increase Agricultural Income
A Business Standard Smart Business Panel Discussion was held on July 5, 2017, in association with FC
'Fridays with Business Standard' wows Isobar India
'Fridays with Business Standard' organised at Isobar India, Worli on June 30, 2017.
Smart Waste Management
Business Standard Smart Business panel discussion was held in Bhubaneswar on June 23, 2017
Smart Business is an event series where Business Standard works with trade associations and industry bodies at a local level to help highlight issues of concern. Acting as a neutral platform, it helps multiple voices to be heard, including those of industry representatives and academicians. The collective wisdom of the industry stalwarts is tapped into, and the debates that flow help set the agenda and shape policy.
