September 22, 2017, Friday
I-T raids premises, offices of Cafe Coffee Day owner V G Siddhartha
Over 25 offices and plantations of Coffee Day Enterprises, India's largest coffee chain and its promoter V G Siddhartha were ...
September 21, 2017, Thursday
I-T raids on Coffee Day Enterprises and its promoter V G Siddhartha
Siddhartha is the son-in-law of former Karnataka chief minister S M Krishna
September 21, 2017, Thursday
CBDT proposal on advance estimates of tax liability irks industry
A draft notification by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has not gone down well with the industry which said it would ...
September 20, 2017, Wednesday
Dealing with an online income tax notice is easier
It saves time and increases transparency by making the assessing officer more accountable
September 15, 2017, Friday
I-T dept to launch jurisdiction-free assessment from October
The project will cover 100 cities in the first phase of implementation
September 13, 2017, Wednesday
Tax department asks DoCoMo to pay Rs 2,500 cr on Tata Tele award
Docomo had applied for a withholding tax certificate from the Indian tax department before the funds can be repatriated overseas.
September 04, 2017, Monday
Reading beyond sweet little lies: Demonetisation failed, let's admit it
Despite frenzy of distractions, an unimpassioned look at numbers reveals that little was achieved
September 01, 2017, Friday
Tejashwi Yadav accuses I-T department of being partisan
He did not confirm whether the RJD had received an I-T notice for the rally
September 01, 2017, Friday
Deadline for Aadhaar-PAN linkage extended till December 31
The deadline for linking PAN with Aadhaar previously was July 31 but was extended to August 31
August 31, 2017, Thursday
Rs 2.89 lakh cr deposited post note ban by 0.97 mn people under I-T radar
I-T says 14,000 properties of over Rs 1 crore each under scrutiny as owners have not filed returns
August 31, 2017, Thursday
Govt extends deadline for linking PAN and Aadhaar to December 31
The deadline for linking PAN with Aadhaar previously was August 31
August 31, 2017, Thursday
Last day to link PAN-Aadhaar? Decision on extending deadline today
The Aadhaar matter is before the Supreme Court with next date of hearing posted for November
August 31, 2017, Thursday
I-T plans 3-pronged strategy to boost tax mop-up, base
Functional specialisation, jurisdiction-free assessment, taxpayer segmentation are three focus areas
August 30, 2017, Wednesday
Tax policy of India @ 75
Govt brought stability to tax policies; few features may be added to these policies in next 5 years
August 30, 2017, Wednesday
It pays to be honest, I-T dept will go after evaders, says Arun Jaitley
He asserted that the government over the last 2-3 years has made tax evasion difficult
August 29, 2017, Tuesday
I-T dept questions Rabri, Tejashwi in Rs 1,000 cr benami case
A special I-T team from Delhi has flown to Patna to assist the IO of the case: Officials
August 28, 2017, Monday
Taxmen now targeting fixed deposits earning interest of Rs 5 lakh or more
In some cases, despite falling in the 30% bracket, individuals are paying only 10% tax
August 25, 2017, Friday
Shah Rukh Khan gets tax relief on Dubai villa
Tribunal upholds actor's claim that it was gift
August 23, 2017, Wednesday
No escape for firms as tax information pours in from other countries: CBDT
India has tax information exchange agreements with 130 countries
August 23, 2017, Wednesday
I-T dept may lower withholding tax for foreign firms having income in India
They are required to withhold taxes on payment to another party and deposit that tax with the govt
