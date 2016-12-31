Akhilesh, Ram Gopal back in SP a day after expulsion: As it happened

SP supremo Mulayam sacked Akhilesh and Ram Gopal Yadav for six years from SP

On Mulayam's directive, expulsion of Akhilesh and Ram Gopal Yadav from SP revoked with immediate effect, says Shivpal YadavA new list of candidates for Uttar Pradesh assembly elections is expectedRam Gopal cancels his programme and Mulayam Singh and Akhilesh will sit together to make a list: Shivpal Yadav ?????? ?? ???? ?????? ?????? ???? ?? ???????? ???? ?? ?????? ?? ???????? ?????? ?????? ?? ?????? ???? ???? ??? ?? ??? (1/2) — Shivpal Singh Yadav (@shivpalsinghyad) December 31, 2016 .... ????? ??????????? ?????? ?? ??????? ?? ???? ????? ?????? ??? ????? ????? ?? ????? ???????? (2/2) — Shivpal Singh Yadav (@shivpalsinghyad) December 31, 2016 190 Samajwadi Party MLAs sign support for Akhilesh in a meeting at his residenceAzam Khan calls a meeting of all Muslim party MLAs at 3 pmAkhilesh, Ram Gopal Yadav allowed back into Samajwadi Party, a day after their expulsion Uthal-puthal macha hua hai UP mei; Hum kafhi chintit hain isiliye hum 8 baje Mulayam Singhji ko phone kiye: Lalu Yadav pic.twitter.com/CEOuAC9vqn — ANI (@ANI_news) December 31, 2016 Meeting at Mulayam Singh Yadav's residence ends. Shivpal Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav leave the residence.Over 200 of the 229 SP MLAs back Akhilesh Yadav.Shivpal Singh Yadav also reaches Mulayam Singh Yadav's residence.Akhilesh Yadav left his MLA meeting midway to meet Mulayam Singh Yadav. Both Shivpal and Ram Gopal Yadav not presentUnke (Mulayam Singh) saath sab dalal jama ho gaye hain, sab galat rai de rahe hain: Abu Azmi, SP pic.twitter.com/UU85KSNGs5— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 31, 2016 Mamata extends support to Akhilesh, asks him to stay strongAkhilesh Yadav reaches Mulayam Singh Yadav's residence along with Azam Khan and Abu AzmiAkhilesh Yadav said in the meet with MLAs that he respects Mulayam Singh Yadav and that party is Mulayam's and his hard work can't be overlooked.In the afternoon, Mulayam and Shivpal will meet candidates declared for upcoming UP pollsAmar Singh asks SP members to support Mulayam Singh YadavAkhilesh supporters clash with Mulayam/Shivpal supporters outside party officeAkhilesh gets emotional in meeting, says will win UP as gift to Netaji. "I'm not distanced from father."Uttar Pradesh: Heavy force deployment seen outside Mulayam Singh Yadav's residence in Lucknow. #SPFeud pic.twitter.com/XvILvOCfjM— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 31, 2016 Hum 'havan' kar rahe hain taake Netaji aur Shivpal ji jo sadbuddhi mile: Akhilesh Yadav supporter pic.twitter.com/aoepYfju6L— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 31, 2016 Akhilesh Yadav supporters hold a 'havan' outside CM residence in his support pic.twitter.com/wxiV0CVJM6— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 31, 2016 SP Minister Azam Khan has now reached Akhilesh Yadav's residence in Lucknow Ram Gopal Yadav changes venue for emergency national executive meet of SP for Sunday. It will be held now at Janeshwar Mishra Park.RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav speaks to Mulayam Singh Yadav, asks him to stay united to fight communal forcesIn a show of strength, 194 MLAs, MLCs attend Akhilesh's meeting.Akhilesh supporters try to break cordon outside Chief Minister's residence, clash with police.The duo was sacked over indiscipline after they released a list of 235 candidates for upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections.The feud in the first family of the Samajwadi Party turned bitter on Friday after party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav sacked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh and Secretary General Ram Gopal Yadav for six years from SP.