GDP grows at 7.3% in the second quarter of 2016-17

Infra sector growth jumps to six-month high of 6.6%Q2 FY17 manufacturing sector growth at 7.1% vs 9.2% at YoYGrowth in subsidies fell sharply in Q2 than in Q1Q2 mining output weakened due to base effectQ2 FY17 service growth at 8.9% vs 9% at YoYAgriculture has done better than previous year on back of improved monsoonThe consumer price index has shown a rise of 5.2 per cent during Q2 of 2016-17 over Q2 of 2015-16.The growth in the agriculture, forestry and fishing, mining and quarrying, electricity, gas, water supply and other utility services, and construction is estimated to be 3.3 per cent, (-)1.5 percent, 3.5 per cent and 3.5 per cent respectively, during Q2.The economic activities which registered growth of over 7% in Q2 of 2016-17 are Public administration, defence and other services, financial, insurance, real estate and professional services, manufacturing and trade, hotels and transport & communication and services related to broadcasting.GDP grows at 7.3 per cent in the second quarter of 2016-17GDP growth likely to be 7.5% in Q2 against 7.1% in Q1.The effect of demonetisation will be in Q3The quarterly gross domestic product data released won't show the ill-effects of demonetisation