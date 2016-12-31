Key takeaways from PM Modi's New Year's Eve address to the nation

Sops for middle class, senior citizens, farmers and women announced

Fight against black money and corruption should not be stopped: PM ModiModi seeks debate on holding Parliamentary and Assembly elections simultaneously and issue of rising costs in polls.Modi asks political parties to take steps to end black money in funding and corruption.Modi appeals to youth, businessmen, farmers to use BHIM mobile appBanks have been asked to raise cash credit limit to small business to 25% from 20%: ModiRabi crop sowing up by 6%; fertilizer sales up 9% despite doomsday predictions by critics: ModiSenior citizens to get 8% interest on deposits of up to Rs 7.5 lakh, with a provision to get monthly income thrown inFor pregnant women: To get Rs 6,000 for delivery, nutrition etc. The scheme to cover 650 districts in the country, says ModiGovt to pay interest for 60 days on loans taken by farmers for rabi season from district cooperative banks and primary societies: ModiCentre to guarantee bank loans to small traders and businesses. Guaranteed amount to be raised to Rs 2 crore from Rs 1 crore. NBFC loans to also be covered: ModiUnder the NABARD scheme, 3 million Kisan credit cards will be changed to RuPay cards: ModiWaiver of two months' interest on loans taken by farmers for rabi and kharif sowing: Modi Lakhs of citizens do not even have a roof over their heads. In order to enable them to buy affordable houses, govt has announced some schemes: In 2017, up to 4% rebate on loans up to Rs 9 lakh. And 3% rebate on home loans up to Rs 12 lakh for urban poor6% more sowing this year during the rabi season; fertiliser sales up 9%Government has formulated two schemes to construct housing for middle class and lower middle class: ModiLaw will take its course for illegal wealth holders, but the government's priority is that the honest should be protected and their difficulties are reduced: ModiWhen policies are formulated with aims, they have long-term benefits: ModiNo corrupt official, banker will be spared: ModiA balance has to be brought between cash in the system and being cashless: ModiIndian economy and cash circulation disproportionately higher than similar sized economies which had led to price rise: ModiAll concerned directed to restore normalcy in banking system, particularly in rural and far flung areas, to end difficulties of people: ModiPeople had to queue to withdraw own money but they don't want to be even a step behind in fight against corruption, black money: ModiIt is a known fact that terrorism and other nefarious activities survive only on the black economy: ModiFoundation of a bright future has been laid through the sweat and toil of people, says ModiGovernment will focus on normalising the banking system: ModiThe government will protect the honest, and will also provide a roadmap to the dishonest to mend their ways: ModiIf Lal Bahadur Shastri, Ram Manohar Lohia were here today, they would have supported us. Jayaprakash Narayan and K Kamaraj would have blessed us, says the prime ministerAccording to data collected, only 2.4 million people in the country have declared that they earn more than Rs 10 lakh a year: ModiYour love is like a blessing to me, says PM Modi, talking about how the aam aadmi has cooperated during demonetisationIn the past few years, Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes were being used in parallel economy: ModiPeople have shared with me their commitment to get rid of corruption and their pain due to demonetisation: ModiThe trouble that 1.25 billion citizens faced due to demonetisation marked their sacrifice for a better tomorrow: ModiFor every Indian, truth and honesty is the foremost thing: ModiBlack money, counterfeit money had brought the honest to their knees: PMIndians were stifled due to corruption and wanted to get rid of it: ModiIndia witnessesd cleansing yagna in 2016: Modi On 50th day of notebandi - It is highly awaited, expected & shall be appreciated if the message to the nation by our dashing, dynamic.... — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) December 31, 2016 He is set to announce populist measure, the focus of which would be the poor — particularly women and farmers — the middle class and small merchants. While a few measures are expected to be announced on Saturday, a lot many could follow in the run up to the Budget.Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the nation shortly.In a significant push towards a less-cash economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Friday announced starting a biometric payment system using Aadhar platform within two weeks, even as he exhorted citizens to adopt digital currency from the new year.After card payments and e-wallets, payments through the new system can be made by just a thumb impression after the bank account is linked with Aadhaar gateway, he said at a DigiDhan Mela, an event organised to celebrate the success of digital currency push.Modi used wit and humour to take swipes at his political opponents for criticising demonetisation saying the drive was aimed at catching the "mouse" that eats away the nation's wealth.Though he did not name anyone, his comments were directed towards Opposition parties which have been criticizing the demonetisation move for yielding minuscule results in unearthing black money.Scoring a political point, he said a new indigenously developed payment app 'BHIM' has been named after the main architect of Indian constitution, Bhim Rao Ambedkar.