LIVE: Chennai airport to remain shut till 9 pm owing to Cyclone Vardah

TN govt declared holiday for educational institutions in Chennai, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur, besides coastal taluks of Villupuram

Cyclone Vardah: Rajnath Singh assures TN of all helpChennai airport to remain shut till 9 pmSriLankan Airlines cancels all flights to ChennaiTamil Nadu: Army personnel conduct rescue and relief operations in Chennai as heavy rainfall and strong winds lash the city #CycloneVardah pic.twitter.com/B0txRygMCK— ANI (@ANI_news) December 12, 2016 #CycloneVardah passing over #Chennai as very severe cyclone. Source - IMD pic.twitter.com/QFNkLgR2Hd— NDMA India (@ndmaindia) December 12, 2016 25 flights have been cancelled between Bengaluru and ChennaiDue to adverse weather, all our arrivals and departures to and from Chennai for December 12 stand cancelled, Jet Airways says#CycloneVardah Expect Very heavy rainfall after few hours. To become better once system crosses completely— NDMA India (@ndmaindia) December 12, 2016 "The western part of the cyclone Vardah has crossed the coast around 10 km north of Chennai. Now the central part is crossing. Then the eastern part of the cyclone would cross. Since the central part is crossing there is calm and the rains has stopped,” S Balachandran, Director at the Regional Meteorological Centre tells IANSChennai to receive heavy rainfall for next 2-3 hours; intensity of Cyclone Vardah will reduce by tonight, says Met Dept192 kmph maximum gust recorded in Chennai, according to IMDOne part of Cyclone Vardah crossed the coast around 10 km north of Chennai while the central part of it is in the process of crossing.Chennai suburban network suspended till further notice. Some trains from/ to Chennai diverted and cancelled: Railway MinisterCyclone Vardah makes landfall, 2 killed in TNCyclone Vardah has commenced landfall in Chennai. It is in the process and will take more than 2 hours to complete: M Mahapatra, ADG MeT DeptCyclone Vardah makes landfall in ChennaiLatest visuals from Chennai, strong winds and heavy rains continue as #cyclonevardah is expected to make landfall soon pic.twitter.com/ltsA4qjloz— ANI (@ANI_news) December 12, 2016 All airport operations suspended till 5 pmCyclone Vardah is presently 30 kms East-Northeast of Chennai: NDMA@ChennaiRains @SkymetWeather - Thats Hyatt for you! The so called 5 star! pic.twitter.com/L060tUvaWB— lalit (@lalitinvestor) December 12, 2016 977 mb in Nungambakkam, 981 mb in Anna Nagar. Look at the pressure drop compared to yesterday the effect of #Vardah pic.twitter.com/Q9vCPKJKVT— ChennaiRains (@ChennaiRains) December 12, 2016 Deployed 6 teams in AP, 7 in TN, can handle any situation. Shifted ppl to safer places and educated them abt precautions: Santosh Kumar NDRF pic.twitter.com/a6rZsuy4X0— ANI (@ANI_news) December 12, 2016 Expected wind speed at the time of landfall will be 100-110 kmph gusting upto 120 kmph.Current wind speed near Chennai is 70-80 kmph.Current wind speed near centre of cyclone is 120-130 kmph gusting to 140 kmph.Sullurpeta (Andhra Pradesh): Crude oil tanker overturns due to strong winds & storm #cyclonevardah pic.twitter.com/PIxwhzTVn6— ANI (@ANI_news) December 12, 2016 First arm hits coast near Chennai with wind speed of 110-120 kmph, landfall to take another hour: IMDWe have to remain cautious and ensure that we are vigilant for next 24 to 36 hours: Union Minister Harsh VardhanCyclone Vardah keeps Andhra Pradesh on high alert; over 9,400 evacuatedNaval aircraft also standing-by at the Naval Air Stations Rajali and Dega to be pressed into action to augment HADR operations: NavyAll operations at the Chennai airport suspended till 3 PM todayOut of Seven @adgpi columns on standby, one column already requisitioned & moving to deploy at Trinavalur, 50 Km North of Chennai.— ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) December 12, 2016 #CycloneVardah. One additional @adgpi column placed on standby. Total Army columns now on standby is Seven.— ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) December 12, 2016 Cyclone Vardah is expected to make landfall between 2 PM and 5 PM: IMD@SpokespersonMoD #cyclonevardah 30 Diving teams fully equipped standing by to be flown as required pic.twitter.com/WuFZOgkCyk— SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) December 12, 2016 Cyclone Vardah's distance from Chennai is 50 kms.Food and other essential commodities have been kept ready in adequate quantities: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu NaiduCurrent wind speed near centre of Cyclone -120-130 kmph gusting to 140 kmph. Expected point of landfall is near Chennai.Fishermen are advised not to venture into sea along and off south Andhra Pradesh during the next 36 hours: NaiduAndhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is monitoring the situation through teleconference with top officials.#CycloneVardah #Update pic.twitter.com/yyV8V9ZwEa— NDMA India (@ndmaindia) December 12, 2016 #CycloneVardah #Update Even after hitting cyclone will weaken gradually for 6 hours.Expecting conditions to be rough.Maintain Calm & be safe pic.twitter.com/tu5LypGQuG— NDMA India (@ndmaindia) December 12, 2016 Cyclone Vardah: Heavy rainfall lashes Chennai, 15 NDRF teams deployed in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh#WATCH: Trees uprooted, damage caused in parts of Chennai as heavy rains and strong winds lash the city #CycloneVardah pic.twitter.com/ZPQa0CqifU— ANI (@ANI_news) December 12, 2016 Over 9,400 people living along coast in Andhra Pradesh's SPS Nellore district evacuated to relief camps.TN Government requests people not to venture out of their houses between 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. #CycloneVardah pic.twitter.com/vCxkPqblMA— AIADMK (@AIADMKOfficial) December 12, 2016 Amma canteen is open throughout the city, food will be provided free of cost to all #cyclonevardah— AIADMK (@AIADMKOfficial) December 12, 2016 #CycloneVardah #Disasterresponse #DisasterRecovery #DisasterManagement #disasterreduction #nature #India pic.twitter.com/6AiyPkk6uE— NDMA India (@ndmaindia) December 12, 2016 #cyclonevardah Almost there...North of Chennai....Pulicat or thereabouts...@SpokespersonMoD pic.twitter.com/nPmpDe7sOM— SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) December 12, 2016 ?? ???????? ?? ????? ?? ??????? ?? ??? ????????? ???? ??. pic.twitter.com/sYgGYWti4c— INC India (@INCIndia) December 12, 2016 Rail and air services affected in Chennai due to cyclone Vardah7,357 people are evacuated to 54 relief centres safely so far: TN governmentPeople in need of any help - Feel free to DM us. We are here 24*7 to serve you in the best way possible. #CycloneVardah— AIADMK (@AIADMKOfficial) December 12, 2016 Cyclone Vardah may not weaken much when it makes landfallSix Army columns are in full swing for rescue and relief operations.Massive uprooting of trees reported Cyclone Vardah likely to make landfall by 1.30 pm: Navy chief PRO captain DK SharmaHonourable Chief Minister Thiru. O.Panneerselvam reviews government agencies preparedness to face #CycloneVardah pic.twitter.com/iPjNCLncAu— AIADMK (@AIADMKOfficial) December 12, 2016 Cyclone Vardah is about 61 kms east-northeast of Chennai at noon, likely to make landfall in the next couple of hours: IMD#WATCH: Heavy rains & strong winds hit the city of Chennai. Visuals from Chennai Airport #cyclonevardah pic.twitter.com/nryn4rb1xJ— ANI (@ANI_news) December 12, 2016 Tidal wave will be one metre high. People are advised to be in safe places and stick to the instructions given by government: MeT DirectorNorth region of Tamil Nadu and South of Andhra are expected to receive heavy rainfall and wind: S Balachandran, MeT DirectorCyclone vardah lying now 87 kms east of Bay of Bengal. It is moving in westward direction and expected to make landfall close to Chennai between 2 pm and 4 pm: MeT Director#cyclonevardah 2X IN ships Shivalik& Kadmatt out at sea & holding N of Chennai 2 provide immediate assistance if required @SpokespersonMoD pic.twitter.com/dR4loPf872— SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) December 12, 2016 Tamil Nadu: Rain and strong winds lash Chennai (Visuals from Chennai Airport) #cyclonevardah pic.twitter.com/tnjnanktyy— ANI (@ANI_news) December 12, 2016 #Watch: Heavy rainfall and storm in Meenambakkam,Chennai (Tamil Nadu) #cyclonevardah pic.twitter.com/EpNKl20S7T— ANI (@ANI_news) December 12, 2016 #CycloneVardah #Disasterresponse #DisasterRecovery #DisasterManagement #disasterreduction #nature #India pic.twitter.com/kWF8CyU3St— NDMA India (@ndmaindia) December 12, 2016 preparing for #cyclonevardah - check out the helpline numbers in case of any assistance needed pic.twitter.com/nmqWAUvB0E— Doordarshan News (@DDNewsLive) December 12, 2016 #AIUpdate: #CycloneVardah likely to cross near Chennai this afternoon. Please contact 1800 180 1407 for further updates.— Air India (@airindiain) December 12, 2016 #Chennai #CycloneVardah Corporation Helpline Nos. pic.twitter.com/NejCvhVTGx— NDMA India (@ndmaindia) December 11, 2016 People are requested not to stand near trees and electric poles. Keep doors and windows closed to be safe.Tamil Nadu government asked people living in Ennore and Palaverkadu to evacuate.Nearly 50 flights delayed or diverted, section of local train services suspended in ChennaiTamil Nadu: Heavy rainfall and storm in Meenambakkam,Chennai #cyclonevardah pic.twitter.com/MRBxdETYKg— ANI (@ANI_news) December 12, 2016 All precautions are being taken at Nuclear Power Plant, Kalpakkam to face cyclone Vardah. All is well and the plant operation is normal. The nuclear plant is in touch with IMD: NDMAElectricity Department - Press Release on Safety Measures #cyclonevardah pic.twitter.com/LMJ5TElNU7— AIADMK (@AIADMKOfficial) December 12, 2016 Cyclone Vardah to make landfall near chennai in next two to three hours. Wind speed is already at 80-100 kmph.District administration is looking after the evacuation part. 13 teams are ready to tackle the after effects: P Dhar, Commandment 10th Battalion, NDRFDo's and don'ts for residents in affected areas before #cyclonevardah makes the impact@PIB_India @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/c1HOJ5rlqu— Doordarshan News (@DDNewsLive) December 12, 2016 Heavy rains coupled with squally winds lash the northern coastal districts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai.Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh on high alert as cyclone Vardah expected to make landfall in the afternoon. Over 15 NDRF teams positioned.#Chennai - 9:40am, #vardah punching its way into city with high winds and heavy rain. Poli… https://t.co/alNkU3Ycwi pic.twitter.com/ODinUVN9Hx— Indian Weather Man (@weatherofindia) December 12, 2016 Cyclone Vardah, which is currently a very severe cyclonic storm, will weaken only to a severe cyclonic storm: IMDSuburban trains in Chennai-Sullurupeta/Gummidipundi and Mass Rapid Transit System are suspended due to weather condition.Power cut in Chennai as cyclone Vardah approaches the capitalCylcone Vardah set to cross Chennai coast; Army, Navy, Air-force on alertCyclone Vardah lay centered around 105 kms from Chennai at 9.30 am.Helpline numbers: Andhra Pradesh: 0866-2488000; Tamil Nadu: 044-28593990Cyclonic storm '#Vardah' to make landfall near Chennai today, schools closed in 4 districts of Tamil Nadu pic.twitter.com/IysEoCXGyy— Doordarshan News (@DDNewsLive) December 12, 2016 Power will be cut in the areas which will witness wind at 100 kmph18,000 workers on the field, 176 special centres and emergency camps are ready. All these centres are equipped with medical, food, toilets etc: Chennai corporation commissioner KarthikeyanFour Air India flights diverted todayTN, Andhra brace for cyclone Vardah, schools shut in four districts todayWe have sufficient standby reserves at Arakkonam. We are closely in touch with state government authorities and with other agencies like IMD: DG, NDRFFor Tamil Nadu, we've pre-positioned three teams in Chennai, two in Kanchipuram, two in Tiruvallur, one team on its way to Puducherry: DG, NDRFPeople from coastal villages and areas were moved to nearby safer places.#WATCH: Rain lashes Chennai-MeT says #CycloneVardah is moving westward towards Chennai, likely to cross near Chennai this afternoon pic.twitter.com/FVXrxFgAJl— ANI (@ANI_news) December 12, 2016 The cyclone is fast approaching Chennai. Worst wind and rainfall is expected from 1 pm to 3 pm.Cyclone to hit Chennai directly after 22 years. The last one was in 1994.Cyclone effect: Tree falls on a moving car at Kotturpuram. An old man and his 10-year-old grandson admitted in critical condition at Royapettah hospital.There are six teams in Andhra Pradesh and eight teams in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry: SP Selvan, DIG NDRFAndhra Pradesh: Four teams have been deployed in Nellore. We are fully equipped & prepared: Pawan Kumar, Sub Inspector, NDRF #cyclonevardah pic.twitter.com/gByd8HmvZJ— ANI (@ANI_news) December 12, 2016 By the time cyclone Vardah makes landfall, its wind speed is expected to be 100-110 kmph with winds gusting up to 120 kmph: IMDAll IT majors have asked employees to work from home.Strong winds make it difficult for the flights to landing at Chennai airport. All international flights diverted.The Tamil Nadu government asked private establishments and undertakings in the four districts besides coastal taluks of Villupuram to allow their staff avail holiday or work from home.Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the situation through a teleconference with Collectors and top officials on Sunday evening.Chief Minister O Panneerselvam held a meeting of the Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority which asked the armed forces to be on standby.The Tamil Nadu government declared holiday for educational institutions in Chennai, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur, besides coastal taluks of Villupuram.Severe cyclonic storm 'Vardah' will make a landfall between north Tamil Nadu and south Andra Pradesh today