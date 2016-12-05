Live: Jayalalithaa on life support, hospital denies report of her death

Within a few hours of the AIADMK confirming that she had fully recovered, Apollo Hospitals in Chennai said Jayalalithaa had suffered a cardiac arrest

Senior AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam leaves from Apollo HospitalTamil Nadu police personnel stand outside the main gate of Apollo hospitalJayalalithaa 'responding' to treatment: AIADMKNear shutdown in Chennai as Jayalalithaa remains 'critical'AIADMK members pray for the speedy recovery of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in CoimbatoreNo law and order problem in Tamil Nadu: Rajnath SinghChennai's busiest place and shopping hub T Nagar looks desertedMilk and essential products are not available, people wait for around 3 hours outside local outlets.Bus services have been stopped after few buses were attacked by AIADMK supporters post alleged reports of Jayalalithaa being deadThe AIDMK meeting that went on for half-an-hour, is now over.O Panneerselvam (who holds Jayalalithaa's portfolio) continues to be at the hospital and misses the AIDMK meet.AIDMK Presidium Chairman E Madhusudhanan chairs all-party MLAs meet at party headquarters.Street lights switched off on greams road near apollo. Party people arguing #apollohospitals #Jayalalithaa
Partymen outside the hospital and AIDMK headquarters have sighed relief
Minister of Urban Development of India Venkaiah Naidu reaches Chennai Apollo Hospital
Flag hoisted back to full mast at AIDMK headquarters
A large team of doctors from Apollo and AIIMS continue to provide all life saving measures.
Party flag at AIDMK headquarters flying at half mast brought down
Angry mob have started pelting stones at ambulances outside the hospital.
Ministers burst in tears at party headquarters
Ministers in the state government in tears at AIADMK headquarters
Tension in front of the hospital as violence breaks out
A few IT firms have asked employees to work from home
Retail shops run out of stock as anxious residents purchase products, including vegetables, medicines, following the adverse health condition of Tamil Nadu.
Other patients are being shiftef as Jayalalithaa's followers are coming in thousands to the hospital.
Her (Jayalalithaa) condition is critical, but I have seen patients recovering from such illness. She is a fighter: Tamilisai Soundararajan, TN BJP Chief
The best medical treatment has been given, we should not speculate anything. I wish she will come out of danger: Vaiko, MDMK Chief
She detained me under POTA but apart from politics I treat her like sister. She will come out of crisis: MDMK chief Vaiko AIADMK MLAs to meet again at 6 PM at party headquarters
A team of four doctors from AIIMS reaches Chennai Airport, heading to Apollo hospital
"The situation is extremely grave," says Dr Richard Beale
Despite Jayalalithaa's progress, her underlying health conditions inevitably meant risk of further problems remained: Dr Richard Beale
Jayalalithaa continues to be very critical: Apollo
Governor C Vidyasagar Rao to reach Apollo Hospital
Jayalalithaa is being cared for by a highly expert multi-disciplinary team and is now on extra corporal life support: Dr Richard Beale
Ruckus outside Apollo Hospital. Jayalalithaa supporters trying to brake the barricade
Situation extremely grave but can confirm everything possible being done to give her (Jayalalithaa) best chance of surviving: Dr Richard Beale
The crowd outside hospital is swelling by each passing minute
AIADMK MLAs to sign declaration naming O Panneerselavam be Jayalalithaa's successor
People in huge numbers gather outside Apollo hospital
MDMK leader Vaiko reaches Apollo hospital
Despite our best efforts, our beloved CM remains in a grave situation.
Jayalalithaa's health condition worsens
Extra police force has been called in
Jayalalithaa's supporter dies of shock after watching her health status
Security hiked in Kerala-Tamil Nadu border as Jayalalithaa critical
She is on ECMO and other life support systems. The Honourable Chief Minister is being treated and closely monitored by a team of experts.
The Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu who suffered a cardiac arrest yesterday evening, continues to be very critical.
I hope she recovers and gets well very soon: Rahul Gandhi on Jayalalithaa
Apollo Hospital spokesperson says CM Jayalalithaa remains very critical and is on ECMO and other life support systems. She is being closely observed.
AIADMK workers throng hospital, pray for Jayalalithaa
Security beefed up on the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border, in the bordering districts like Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Idukki and Palakkad.
Jayalalithaa health: Karnataka suspends bus services to Tamil Nadu
Jayalalithaa critical, Centre dispatches team of AIIMS specialists
There is no transparency, ppl want to know whether she alive or not.PM must intervene & take care of this-Expelled AIADMK MP Sasikala Pushpa
Jayalalithaa on external heart support. It takes 24 hours for the patient to start responding to the treatment: sources
Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu to visit Chennai today to take stock of Jayalalithaa's health condition
Did not see her (Jayalalithaa) but on enquiry, I was informed she is undergoing treatment and is stable: Thirunavukkarasar, TN Congress Chief
Meeting of AIADMK MLAs underway at Apollo hospital
Buses from Tamil Nadu to Karnataka temporarily suspended. Additional security forces deployed at Attibele border.
If Tamil Nadu requires help we are willing to give. The Home Minister will put forces on standby. We can't intervene on our own: MoS for Home Kiren Rijiju
The US Consulate General in Chennai has temporarily suspended appointments for routine services to US citizens and visa applicants, say reports
Tamil Nadu: Security increased in Coimbatore in view of CM #Jayalalithaa's health condition, as she suffered cardiac arrest, last evening
The next few hours to be critical for Jayalalithaa
Nine companies of Rapid Action Force are on standby
Home Minister Rajnath Singh speaks to the Tamil Nadu Governor about the law and order situation in the state.
Jayalalithaa remains critical, security beefed up, normal life unaffected
AIADMK member from Cuddalore district (Gandhi Nagar) died after seeing news about Jayalalithaa's health condition on Sunday night: ANI
Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu speaks to the Governor and Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu and enquired about Jayalalithaa's health condition.
A team of four AIIMS doctors sent to Chennai: Health Minister JP Nadda
They needed doctors and we have sent them that. The government is doing whatever possible. We hope and pray for Jayalalithaa's speedy recovery: JP Nadda
We are in regular touch with Apollo hospital and Tamil Nadu government. We have sent a team from Delhi AIIMS to Chennai: Union Health Minister JP Nadda
Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan and BJP Rajya Sabha MP La Ganesan reach Apollo hospital in Chennai to enquire about Jayalalithaa's health
Karnataka stops bus service to Tamil Nadu after incidents of stone pelting
Top AIADMK leaders hold Cabinet meeting at Apollo hospital
The health bulletin will be issued at 12 noon
Home Minister Rajnath Singh enquires about Jayalalithaa's health
Schools and colleges to remain open in Tamil Nadu today
Amma is our Rani of Jhansi, and has achieved what others cannot. All praying for her speedy recovery: Vasuki, supporter
Tamil Nadu: Supporters gather outside Apollo Hospital in Chennai, where CM #Jayalalithaa is admitted, praying for her speedy recovery
Jayalalithaa under close watch of expert doctors at Apollo hospital
Traffic police block roads leading to Apollo hospital (Greams Road) to avoid traffic congestion.
With all blessings she (Jayalalithaa ) will come out of this situation. She is being treated by the medical team: Tamil actor Sarathkumar
Barricading, police deployment as huge crowd gathers outside Apollo hospital where Jayalalithaa is admitted.
Heavy police deployment outside Apollo hospital, Chennai. CRPF is on high alert.
All police officers asked by the DGP to report by morning in view of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister #Jayalalithaa suffering cardiac arrest.
Tamil Nadu ministers present inside Apollo Hospital in Chennai, where Jayalalithaa is admitted.
Sangita Reddy, joint MD of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise and one of the daughters of Apollo Hospitals promotor Pratap C Reddy, said, "Our doctors are closely monitoring Hon'ble CM's condition and they are trying their very best. President Pranab Mukherjee, M Karunanidhi, other leaders wish Jaya speedy recovery
DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Opposition Leader M K Stalin also wished for speedy recovery of Jayalalithaa. "I desire that the intensive treatment being given to the Chief Minister yields fruit and that she recovers soon," he said in a tweet.
DMK President M Karunanidhi wished Jayalalithaa complete recovery. Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje tweeted: "Prayers for the speedy recovery of Tamil Nadu CM #Jayalalithaa ji. May she recover soon."
Governor C Vidyasagar Rao has left for Raj Bhavan after spending about 10 minutes at Apollo Hospital
Tamil Nadu Governor C Vidyasagar Rao has reached Apollo Hospital in Chennai
President Pranab Mukherjee also wished for Jayalalithaa's speedy recovery. He tweeted: "Distressed to hear about CM Jayalalithaa suffering a cardiac arrest, my prayers for her speedy recovery"
The office of Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi tweeted: Praying for Jayalalithaa ji's quick recovery. I hope she gets better very soon
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her concern for the health of her Tamil Nadu counterpart, saying: "Very concerned about the health of Jayalalitha Ji. Like my friends in Tamil Nadu, I am praying for her speedy recovery. May God bless her" According to news agency ANI, there has been heavy police force deployment outside Apollo hospital in Chennai, as huge crowd is gathering there.
"Praying for the speedy recovery of #jayalalithaa ji!", said Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Twitter. Union Railway Minister Suuresh Prabhu said: "Wishing #jayalalithaa Hon CM of TN a speedy recovery, Let her be healthy soon"
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said: "Got to know about Tamil Nadu CM #Jayalalithaa ji's health. Maharashtra prays for her speedy recovery !"
RJD chief Lalu Prasad said on Twitter: "Totally worried about the health of #Jayalalithaa Ji. Wishing and Praying for speedy recovery. Let's all pray for her."
Wishes have been pouring in for Jayalalithaa's speedy recovery from the who's who of the country
Dr Richard Beale from London has also been consulted and he has concurred with the line of treatment by our cardiologists & pulmonologists.
Our prayers are with her and we hope she will recover soon. We request all of you to pray for her good health and well being.
She is on extracorporeal membrane heart assist device and is being treated by a team of expert doctors and critical care specialists.
The Hon'ble Chief Minister of Tamilnadu who is undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospitals,Greams Road, suffered a cardiac arrest this evening.
Apollo Hospitals had tweeted at around 11 pm that the Tamil Nadu CM, who was undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospitals, Greams Road, "suffered a cardiac arrest this evening."
AIIMS expert team confirms Jaya completely recovered: AIADMK
Earlier this evening, an AIIMS expert team had confirmed that Jayalalithaa had completely recovered after over two months of hospitalisation and could return home soon
On Saturday, Apollo Hospitals Chairman Prathap C Reddy had said Jayalalithaa had recovered from her ailment and was fine, though she was still in the Critical Care Unit (CCU)
Jayalalithaa suffers cardiac arrest, undergoing care: Apollo Hospitals
Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa suffered a cardiac arrest this evening, Chennai-based Apollo Hospitals said late evening on Sunday.