LIVE: Nusli Wadia not to attend Tata Steel meet

Shareholders of Tata Steel to meet today to take a call to oust Nusli Wadia as an independent director

Tata Sons' interim chairman Ratan Tata arrives at the Tata Steel EGM in Mumbai (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)Ishaat Hussain, interim chairman of TCS, and Tata Sons moard member, arrives for the Tata Steel EGM In Mumbai "Before Corus buy Tata said even if one director objects, he won't go ahead. It was the most important call for him," says Ishaat Hussain at Tata Steel EGMWadia had earlier promised to speak at the shareholders meeting. He would have faced his former friend Ratan Tata for the first time since the Cyrus Mistry-Ratan Tata war broke out on October 24.Wadia has alleged Tata used to get the agenda and board papers of the three companies and by oversight, the companies used to provide the information to Tata even after the introduction of the insider trading norms in 2015. The resolution to remove Mistry as a director will be dropped as he has already resigned from the Tata Steel board on Monday but the resolution to remove Wadia will be proposed at the meeting.With Wadia firing on all cylinders, the Tata Steel extraordinary general meeting (EGM) is expected to be stormy as many Tata supporters would also speak at the meeting.Shareholders of Tata Steel to meet today to take a call to oust Nusli Wadia as an independent director