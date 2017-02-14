LIVE: Sasikala convicted, Panneerselvam expelled, Palaniswamy new AIADMK chief

The apex court has set aside the Karnataka High Court verdict acquitting her.

Panneerselvam hails SC verdict convicting Sasikala, asks MLAs to unitePanneerselvam with supporters to visit Kuuvathoor resort to seek MLAs supportPanneerselvam urges AIADMK MLAs to sink differences, work together to keep party united and continue Amma's rule.This government, which is Amma's government, will continue: PanneerselvamAmma's (Jayalalithaa) spirit has saved the state and its people. Good governance of Amma will continue: PanneerselvamA team led by Edappady Palanisamy would meet the Governor in charge and stake claim to form government in the state.Sasikala loyalist, Minister Edappady K Palaniswamy elected AIADMK Legislature Party Leader: JAYA TVPanneerselvam dismissed by Sasikala faction from all the primary post of the party.Sasikala holds emergency AIADMK legislators meeting at Koovathur resort to elect a Legislature Party Leader.Panneerselvam requests AIADMK MLAs to take decision keeping party's future into consideration. After 20 years I won. Now turn of TDK Buddhu PC BC & Tata to join in jail — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) February 14, 2017 Bhaskar says they (MLAs) will meet the Governor after new Assembly leader is elected at the meeting.Sasikala is discussing the future course of action with 125 MLAs, says Minister Vijay Bhaskar. In a stunning reversal now Sasikala is captive and MLA's are free .Wonder what Jayalalitha's spirit is feeling? For sure she can't be RIP — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) February 14, 2017 Chennai: #OPanneerselvam's supporters gather outside his residence after the DA case verdict that convicted #VKSasikala pic.twitter.com/4aeliXs341 — ANI (@ANI_news) February 14, 2017 O Panneerselvam's supporters celebrate, burst firecrackers after Sasikala's conviction. Tamil Nadu: A unit of Tamil Nadu Police with senior officials enter Golden Bay Resort in Kovathur pic.twitter.com/XEeBS72ywC — ANI (@ANI_news) February 14, 2017 Four state transport buses have entered the Golden Bay resort in #Kovathur led by two IGP rank officers pic.twitter.com/3ZIGGTbPEZ — ANI (@ANI_news) February 14, 2017 Sasikala's brother Divakaran and her nephew TTV Dinakaran also inside Golden Bay resort.J Jayalalithaa's niece Deepak reaches the Golden Bay resort where AIADMK MLAs stays. Deepak is supporting Sasikala and her family.He asks Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao to go by the Rights he got now and by constitution to bring a stable government in Tamil Nadu. DMK's Working President MK Stalin terms it a historical judegement. "After 21 years justice is restored. Politicians should be clean in public life." Shashikala convicted. Governor was right in waiting for the judgement. — Ram Madhav (@rammadhavbjp) February 14, 2017 Exodus begins? MLA Semmalai joins Panneerselvam's camp after SC verdict SC verdict out today. Need of the hour is to enable an able and stable government in Tamil Nadu as per the wishes of the people of State. 1/ — M Venkaiah Naidu (@MVenkaiahNaidu) February 14, 2017 I am sure Governor Shri Rao will be at it now... 2 — M Venkaiah Naidu (@MVenkaiahNaidu) February 14, 2017 "Nevertheless, we reiterate that having regard to the facts, the charge framed against them by the trial court is restored," the bench said.The bench said since Jayalalithaa has expired, the proceeding against her is abated.The bench read the operative portion of the voluminous judgement saying that "according to the materials and evidence place on record, we set aside the judgement and the order of the high court and affirm in toto the judgement and order the trial court convicting the accused persons".The verdict disqualifies Sasikala from becoming a legislator, and consequentially she can't be chief minister either.The two-judge bench comprising Justices PC Ghose and Amitava Roy directed Sasikala and the two relatives to surrender forthwith to the trial court in Bengaluru and serve the remaining part of four-year jail term.The apex court restored in toto the judgement and the findings of the trial court in Bengaluru which had held guilty all the accused including Sasikala's two relatives, VN Sudhakaran and Elavarasi.The apex court has set aside the Karnataka High Court verdict acquitting her. Supreme Court convicted All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) General Secretary VK Sasikala in the 19-year-old disproportionate assets case that also involved late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.