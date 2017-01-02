PM Modi addresses Parivartan rally in Lucknow: As it happened

Union Ministers and MPs representing UP at the Centre have already reached Lucknow to take part in rally

My fight against black money and corruption is not going to stop: ModiWill politics stoop so low? Why were some people troubled when we launched a mobile app after Bhimrao Ambedkar: ModiThis UP Assembly election is just not a matter of winning or defeat but of taking responsibilities for BJP: ModiPeople of UP have to decide whether those busy saving their black money and family can save the state, says ModiDespite full support from the Centre, UP government has no time to purchase paddy from farmers, alleges ModiOur high command is the people of India. We have no other high command: ModiIt is only BJP which can save Uttar Pradesh. I appeal to people to vote for BJP in huge numbers: Modi Both SP, BSP say Modi hatao (remove Modi) and I say wipe out black money. Now, people have to decide what they want: ModiSP, BSP were never on board and now both are together fighting against me, says ModiUnfortunate that development is not priority for the leaders in UP: ModiDevelopment should not stop because of politics: ModiUP got Rs 2.5 lakh crore in two-and-half years of my government, says ModiNot on the basis of caste, religion but vote for development this time: ModiTo change India's destiny, we need to change Uttar Pradesh's first: Modi ????? ?????? ??? ??? ?? ??? ???? ??, ?? ???? ???? ???? ? ??? ?? : ???? - ????? https://t.co/OyTKqk3G06 ?? #ParivartanSeVijay pic.twitter.com/f5VXkf6lOh — BJP (@BJP4India) January 2, 2017 For the last 14 years, there has been no development in Uttar Pradesh. This is the time when development should be the agenda for Uttar Pradesh: ModiNever seen such a big rally in my political career: ModiLucknow is the 'karmabhoomi' of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Many great leaders like him are from this land: ModiEven when people were campaigning for 2014 Lok Sabha elections, such a huge crowd was not witnessed anywhere: ModiNarendra Modi begins his address ???? @rajnathsingh ???? ??? ???????? ??????? ?? ??????? ?? ??? ???? ????? https://t.co/jtwD1yPhm4 ?? #ParivartanSeVijay pic.twitter.com/NJ8qLT5Wrh — BJP (@BJP4India) January 2, 2017 Home MInister Rajnath Singh addressing the rally. Uttar Pradesh: PM Narendra Modi at Parivartan rally in Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), to address shortly pic.twitter.com/ALmLddGloG — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 2, 2017 ???? ???????? ??????? ??? ????? ?? ????? ????? ?????? ??? ???? ?? ??? ???????? ?? ???? ????? ??... #ParivartanSeVijay pic.twitter.com/29gjIk9UD9 — BJP (@BJP4India) January 2, 2017 ?? ????-????? ?? ??? ???? ?? ??? ??? ???? ?? ???? ???, ????? ???? ?? ?? ???? ?? ??? ?? ???? ???: ???? @AmitShah #ParivartanSeVijay pic.twitter.com/jHkHmLoIo6 — BJP Uttar Pradesh (@BJP4UP) January 2, 2017 Rivals haven't been able to put single allegation of corruption against Modi government: Amit ShahSP and BSP cannot work for Uttar Pradesh's development, only Narendra Modiji can take forward thw development agenda: Amit Shah ???? ?? ???? ?? ???? ?? ????? ?? ?? ???? ???? ??, ?? ???? ?? ?? ????? ?? ?? ????? ?????? ?? ????? ?? : ???? ???? ??? #ParivartanSeVijay pic.twitter.com/9176i0DAqf — BJP (@BJP4India) January 2, 2017 After BJP MP Yogi Adityanath, Amit Shah addressing the rally. Massive gathering at 'Parivartan Maha Rally' in Lucknow, UP. #ParivartanSeVijay pic.twitter.com/kDK6mzmJVG — BJP (@BJP4India) January 2, 2017 The Prime Minister in an address to the nation on New Year's Eve announced several measures for the rural and urban poor, small businesses, farmers and senior citizens.It will be the first rally by Modi after the expiry of 50-day grace period of demonetisation on December 30.The rally is seen as a culmination of the four Parivartan yatras carried out by the BJP in the state recently.The people from every nook and corner of the state including Awadh, Kanpur and Brij regions have already started arriving in Lucknow despite the winter chill.BJP President Amit Shah, senior leaders Rajnath Singh, Kalraj Mishra and Uma Bharti are among those attending the rally.Union Ministers and MPs representing Uttar Pradesh at the Centre have already reached Lucknow to take part in the rallyPrime Minister Narendra Modi will address a Parivartan rally in Lucknow today.