RBI keeps key rates unchanged: As it happened

Due to demonetisation, banks are already flush with funds and any rate cut may not deliver desired results

RBI says currency in circulation worth Rs 9.92 lakh crore as on January 27. RBI to establish a separate enforcement department to ensure compliance.There is still scope for lending rates of banks to come down: Urjit Patel RBI sets up committee on cyber security to suggest steps for checking online frauds.From March 13, there will be no limit on cash withdrawal from savings account: RBIRBI Governor Urjit Patel says uncertainty pushed Monetary Policy Committee to exercise abundant prudence and keep repo rate unchanged.Surplus liquidity to fall with progressive remonetisation; abundant liquidity with banks may persist into early months of FY18.Limit on cash withdrawal from savings backs accounts to be relaxed in two stages. From February 20, limit to be increased from Rs 24,000 to Rs 50,000 per week: RBISensex plunges by over 180 points as RBI keeps policy rates unchanged; heavy selling in banking stocks.RBI changes policy stance from "accommodative" to "neutral".RBI says expected growth is 7.4 per cent for 2017-18 financial year.RBI says expected growth is 6.9 per cent for 2016-17 financial year ending in the month of March"The Committee believes that the environment for timely transmission of policy rates to banks lending rates will be considerably improved if (i) the banking sector's non-performing assets (NPAs) are resolved more quickly and efficiently; (ii) recapitalisation of the banking sector is hastened; and, (iii) the formula for adjustments in the interest rates on small savings schemes to changes in yields on government securities of corresponding maturity is fully implemented," RBI says."The decision of the MPC is consistent with a neutral stance of monetary policy in consonance with the objective of achieving consumer price index (CPI) inflation at 5 per cent by Q4 of 2016-17 and the medium-term target of 4 per cent within a band of +/- 2 per cent, while supporting growth," says RBI. Repo Rate remains unchanged at 6.25 percent, Reverse Repo Rate also remains unchanged at 5.75 percentRBI keeps key rates unchanged. The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday kept its key policy rate unchanged. Due to demonetisation, the banks are already flush with funds and any rate cut may not deliver the desired results.