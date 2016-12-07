RBI keeps repo rate unchanged: As it happened

Pressure on RBI and Governor to act has grown since Modi stunned the country on Nov 8 with a drastic plan to abolish 500 and 1,000 rupee notes.

RBI policy on interest rate has nothing to do with forthcoming US Federal Reserve decision: RBINo implication of demonetisation on RBI's balance sheet: Urjit PatelRelicaliberated presses in past two weeks to print more Rs 500 and Rs 100 notes: RBIWhen the situation normalises, limits on withdrawals will be removed: RBINo decision taken so far to re-introduce Rs 1000 notes: RBIRBI issued 19 billion notes since demonetisationThere is adequate supply of notes, says RBI asking people not to hoard new currency; supplied Rs 4 lakh crore in new notesDemonetisation decision not taken in haste, says RBI Deputy Governor R Gandhi7th Pay Commission disbursements have not been disruptive to inflation outcomes: RBINext RBI meeting on February 7-8Rs 11.5 lakh crore old notes have been deposited: RBIDemonetisation to result in short-run disruptions in cash-intensive sectors like retail, hotels, restaurants and transportation: RBIAll six member of the Monetary Policy Committee voted in favour of status-quoRBI lowers GDP growth estimate to 7.1 per cent in 2016-17 from earlier projection of 7.6 per centCurrency in circulation plunged by Rs 7.4 lakh crore till Dec 2: RBIBanks will no longer have to bear the burden of incremental Cash Reserve Ratio: RBIRetail inflation to be 5 per cent in fourth quarter of current fiscal: RBIWithdrawal of old notes could result in temporary reduction in inflation by 10-15 bps in third quarter: RBIMonetary stance remains accommodative, says RBISensex falls 200 points as RBI keeps repo rate unchangedGrowth to rebound strongly if demonetisation effect transient: RBIRBI says demonetisation can bring down CPIRBI keeps reverse repo rate under LAF unchanged at 5.75%RBI keeps MSF, bank rate unchanged at 6.75%Sensex down by 200 pointsRBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.25%Sensex trades over 100 points higher, Nifty holds above 8,180 in the noon trade ahead of RBI policyFirst RBI policy after demonetisation: Markets position for a 25-basis point rate cutA rate cut would signal the RBI's priority is in supporting the economy, which grew an annual 7.3 per cent between July and September.A cut would also come at a time when emerging markets are under pressure after the election of Donald Trump as US president in November sparked a surge of capital flows back into the United States, a trend that could accelerate as the Federal Reserve gears up to raise interest rates next week.A cut would also come at a time when emerging markets are under pressure after the election of Donald Trump as US president in November sparked a surge of capital flows back into the United States, a trend that could accelerate as the Federal Reserve gears up to raise interest rates next week.A rate cut is not without risks. It would mark a second consecutive 25 bps easing by the six-member MPC, and some foreign investors warn it could raise concerns about whether the central bank is losing its focus on inflation.Interest rate-sensitive stocks like banking, real estate and auto sectors jumped up to 4% in today's trade ahead of RBI's money policy outcome.Interest rate sensitive shares in focus ahead of RBI policyAccording to the market analysts, fuel prices are set to rise from January after the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), a cartel of oil producers agreed to cut back production from the beginning of 2017.A cut in the repo rate, the rate at which the RBI lends to banks, should ideally bring down banks' borrowing costs, eventually leading to lower loan rates for companies and individuals.Policy review: Modi's demonetisation gamble may force RBI to cut rates todayThe decision will be likely be influenced by two factors, which is fall in consumer and investment spending because of the currency drain out, and the outlook on inflation and the rupee's value.The RBI, guided by the newly-formed six-member monetary policy committee (MPC), is widely expected to cut its key lending rate by 25 basis points to six per cent.RBI Governor Urjit Patel is set to present his second monetary policy review in the midst of the "demonetisation" exercise that has disrupted individuals and businesses.ICRA: We expect a 25 bps reduction in the repo rate in the upcoming policy review in December 2016, followed by one more cut of a similar magnitude up to June 2017. Moreover, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to outline measures to manage the systemic liquidity, which would be of interest to the banks, and provide some timeframe by which cash liquidity would increase, that would be of significance to the public.HSBC: With the CRR move, the RBI has bought itself room to suck out about Rs 10.2 trillion, or Rs 10.2 lakh crore (Rs 3.2-lakh crore via incremental CRR and Rs 7-lakh crore via using government bonds) from the banking system. As per our calculations, this should suffice for now, but if additional need arises, the RBI can resort to additional measures like issuing special bonds.