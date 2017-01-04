Voting for five states to begin on Feb 4, counting on March 11: As it happened

Terms of legislative assembly in UP will end on May 27, U'khand on Mar 26 and of Goa, Manipur, Punjab on Mar 18

The counting will take place on March 11 In UP phase 6, the date of filing nomination will begin on February 11 and the last date of filing nominations February 18. Scrutiny of nomination February 20 and withdrawal of candidature February 22. There will be 40 constituenciesUttar Pradesh will go to polls on February 11, 15, 19, 23, 27 and March 4 and 8In UP phase 6, the date of filing nomination will begin on February 8 and the last date of filing nominations February 15. Scrutiny of nomination February 16 and withdrawal of candidature February 18. There will be 49 constituencies In UP phase 5, the date of filing nomination will begin on February 2 and the last date of filing nominations February 9. Scrutiny of nomination February 11 and withdrawal of candidature February 13. There will be 52 constituencies. In UP phase 4, the date of filing nomination will begin on January 30 and the last date of filing nominations February 6. Scrutiny of nomination February 7 and withdrawal of candidature February 9. In UP phase 3, the date of filing nomination will begin on January 24 and the last date of filing nominations January 31. Scrutiny of nomination February 2 and withdrawal of candidature February 4. In UP phase 2, the date of filing nomination will begin on January 20 and the last date of filing nominations January 27. Scrutiny of nomination January 28 and withdrawal of candidature January 30. In UP phase 1, the date of filing nomination will begin on January 17 and the last date of filing nominations January 24. Scrutiny of nomination January 25 and withdrawal of candidature January 27. The second phase of Manipur will go to polls on March 8For 403 seats, Uttar Pradesh will go to polls in 7-phase: CECThe first phase of Manipur will go to polls on March 4.In Manipur phase 1, the date of filing nomination will begin on January 8 and the last date of filing nominations February 15. Scrutiny of nomination February 16 and withdrawal of candidature February 18.Manipur will have two-phase elections: CECUttarakhand will go to polls on February 15.In Uttarakhand, the date of notification will begin on January 20 and the last date of filing nominations January 27. Scrutiny of nomination January 28 and withdrawal of candidature January 30.Voting in Punjab on February 4: CECIn Punjab, the date of filing nomination will begin on January 11 and the last date of filing nominations January 18. Scrutiny of nomination January 19 and withdrawal of candidature January 21.Goa will go to polls on February 4In Goa, the date of filing nomination will begin on January 11 and the last date of filing nominations January 18. Scrutiny of nomination January 19 and withdrawal fo candidature January 21.All five states will go to election at one go: CECSVEEP campaign to be undertaken more vigorously, to ensure high voter turnout: CECElection Commission says paid news will be another area that the commission will focus on.Separate set of instructions to monitor TV channels owned by political parties/candidates: CECPolitical parties will be required to file their party statements within 30 days of poll results: CECECI committed to control misuse of black money, cash, liquor, gifts, drugs in Assembly elections: CEC There will be strict expenditure monitor mechanism to curb blackmoney: CECKiosks/bastas set up by candidates will be deemed to be set up by candidates, to be included in election expenditure by candidates: CECECI discourages use of environmentally hazardous material in Assembly elections campaigns: CECThe limit of expenses for candidates is 28 lakh for UP, Uttarakhand and Punjab. For Manipur and Goa it is Rs 20 lakh.There will be no use of loud speakers from 10 pm to 6 am: CECModel Code of Conduct to come into effect immediately: CECBallot paper to have photo of candidates, announces CECElectronic transmission of votes to be done to service voters in select constituencies: CECVVPAT machines will be used in #Goa. Voter would be able to see where his vote has gone, announces CEC.A candidate will acquire to affix photo on the nomination paper: CECIn addition to filing affidavit, there is additional affidavit in compliance with the SC order, a candidate will be required to fill a no-demand certificate: CECCommission will make the entire polling process disabilities-friendly: CECThe EC is launching voter awareness programmes and will begin in the next two weeks: CECEvery polling station will have 4 posters for voting procedure and dos and don'ts, says CECHeight of the voting compartment increased to 30 inch so as to maintain secrecy: CECAll women managed polling stations will also be set-up: CECECI has been working to purify electoral rolls; millions of errors, dead voters removed: CEC 160 million voters to exercise their franchise in polling to five states1.85 lakh polling stations will be covered. There will be some modern polling station also.Colourful guide will be distributed along with photo-voter list: ECPolling will be held in 690 assembly seats.On Tuesday, the Election Commission held a meeting with Chief Electoral Officers of the poll-bound states to finetune arrangements.The poll schedule comes amid the split of the ruling Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh where the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party are looking to gain from the internal tussle between Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav.The terms of the legislative assembly in Uttar Pradesh is going to end on May 27, Uttarakhand is due to expire on March 26 while that of Goa, Manipur and Punjab expires on March 18.Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi will announce a list of dates including the last date of filing nominations, phase and dates of voting and the date of counting.The Election Commission will announce polling dates for five states — Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Punjab and Goa — at 12 pm on Wednesday.