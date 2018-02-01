JUST IN
You are here » Home » » GOLDMKOL

GOLDMKOL

SPOT PRICE

Latest Price() :
Change() :
Units :
Change % :

PRICE HISTORY (SPOT)

SYMBOL Price() UNITS DATE
No records found.

RESEARCH REPORTS

Date Broker Report
07-Mar Nirmal Bang PDF Icon Commodities-Daily Technical Report
15-Feb Nirmal Bang PDF Icon Commodities-Daily Technical Report
07-Feb Nirmal Bang PDF Icon Edible Oils & Oilseeds Daily
07-Feb Nirmal Bang PDF Icon Commodities-Daily Technical Report
07-Feb Nirmal Bang PDF Icon Commodity Outlook
More »

Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)

COMPANY Price() CHG() CHG(%) VOLUME
R*Shares Shariah 284.17 21.06 8.00 14
R*Shares PSUBank 343.20 23.95 7.50 18
IDFC Sensex ETF 344.40 14.50 4.40 31
Birla Sun ETF 2841.00 54.78 1.97 2
UTI Nifty Next50 285.55 5.50 1.96 204
UTI Sensex ETF 347.95 6.45 1.89 29
Kotak Sensex ETF 344.00 6.00 1.78 2
R*Shares Nifty 1074.84 18.71 1.77 1045
ICICI Nifty ETF 106.94 1.85 1.76 1150
Bharat 22 ETF 35.88 0.56 1.59 65812
More on BSE ETFs » More on NSE ETFs »   

Commodities

COMPANY Price() CHG() CHG(%) VOLUME
CPO 650.00 15.00 2.36 3.00
NATURALGAS 181.50 3.40 1.91 25794.00
ALUMINI 140.10 2.55 1.85 2.00
ZINC 221.00 3.65 1.68 1.00
ALUMINIUM 140.00 2.25 1.63 3.00
» More on Top Gainers
COMPANY Price() CHG() CHG(%) VOLUME
CARDAMOM 1082.40 -45.00 -3.99 302.00
CARDAMOM 1110.00 -38.60 -3.36 63.00
CARDAMOM 1120.00 -28.80 -2.51 9.00
MENTHAOIL 1010.00 -23.00 -2.23 7.00
CARDAMOM 1150.00 -25.00 -2.13 1.00
» More on Top Losers