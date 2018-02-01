You are here » Home » » SUGAR S
|
SUGAR S
SPOT PRICE
|
|
PRICE HISTORY (SPOT)
|SYMBOL
|Price()
|UNITS
|DATE
|SUGAR S
|2623.00
|100 KGS
|09 Oct 15 | 15:28
RESEARCH REPORTS
|Date
|Broker
|Report
|07-Mar
|Nirmal Bang
|Commodities-Daily Technical Report
|15-Feb
|Nirmal Bang
|Commodities-Daily Technical Report
|07-Feb
|Nirmal Bang
|Edible Oils & Oilseeds Daily
|07-Feb
|Nirmal Bang
|Commodities-Daily Technical Report
|07-Feb
|Nirmal Bang
|Commodity Outlook
Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)
|COMPANY
|Price()
|CHG()
|CHG(%)
|VOLUME
|R*Shares Shariah
|284.17
|21.06
|8.00
|14
|R*Shares PSUBank
|343.20
|23.95
|7.50
|18
|IDFC Sensex ETF
|344.40
|14.50
|4.40
|31
|Birla Sun ETF
|2841.00
|54.78
|1.97
|2
|UTI Nifty Next50
|285.55
|5.50
|1.96
|204
|UTI Sensex ETF
|347.95
|6.45
|1.89
|29
|Kotak Sensex ETF
|344.00
|6.00
|1.78
|2
|R*Shares Nifty
|1074.84
|18.71
|1.77
|1045
|ICICI Nifty ETF
|106.94
|1.85
|1.76
|1150
|Bharat 22 ETF
|35.88
|0.56
|1.59
|65812
Commodities
|COMPANY
|Price()
|CHG()
|CHG(%)
|VOLUME
|CPO
|650.00
|15.00
|2.36
|3.00
|NATURALGAS
|181.50
|3.40
|1.91
|25794.00
|ALUMINI
|140.10
|2.55
|1.85
|2.00
|ZINC
|221.00
|3.65
|1.68
|1.00
|ALUMINIUM
|140.00
|2.25
|1.63
|3.00