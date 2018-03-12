VIDEO GALLERY
MARCH 12, 2018, MONDAY
Hindu-Muslim together lay bricks for the 'Women Football Academy' in ...
Purulia (WB), Mar 12 (ANI): Located in Purulia district of West ...
MARCH 12, 2018, MONDAY
Watch: Prisoner climbs atop a high-tension pole, demands suspension ...
Hyderabad, Mar 12 (ANI): A prisoner climbed on a high-tension ...
MARCH 12, 2018, MONDAY
Malkhed Dargah: Epitome of communal harmony in Kalaburgi
Kalaburgi (Karnataka), Mar 12 (ANI): Situated in a remote village of ...
MARCH 12, 2018, MONDAY
Locals in PoK protest as Islamabad takes away their jobs
Muzzafarabad (PoK), Mar 12 (ANI): People in Pakistan occupied Kashmir ...
MARCH 12, 2018, MONDAY
Watch: Indian Air Force operation underway to douse Kurangani forest ...
Onboard, Mar 12 (ANI): In wake of the forest fire near Kurangani ...
