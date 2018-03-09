JUST IN
Sundaram Income Plus - (G) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : Sundaram Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Income Funds

NAV 09 Mar 2018 25.21 0.01
(0.04%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
CBLO 4.22
Certificate of Deposits 9.47
Corporate Debts 73.07
Net CA & Others 2.89
PTC 10.33
Derivatives Mkt Value % of Assets
Asset / Company Name (Rs cr)  
Edelweiss Comm 35.08 6.72
JM Financial Pro 25.09 4.80
N A B A R D 25.00 4.79
N A B A R D 24.99 4.79
Janalakshmi Fin. 24.98 4.78
H D F C 24.67 4.72
Oriental Nagpur 20.04 3.84
Dewan Hsg. Fin. 19.02 3.64
LIC Housing Fin. 9.99 1.91
Power Fin.Corpn. 2.86 0.55
Power Fin.Corpn. 2.04 0.39
Haldiram Snacks 27.93 5.35
Adani Power 27.16 5.20
RKN Retail 26.86 5.14
Grand View Estat 25.09 4.80
Igaras. Mot. Sal 24.80 4.75
Dewan Hsg. Fin. 20.98 4.02
Ess Kay Fincorp 15.03 2.88

Sector Allocation

Sector Name
NA 99.98