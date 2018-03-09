Sundaram Income Plus - (G) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : Sundaram Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Income Funds
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|25.21
|0.01
(0.04%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Derivatives
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Edelweiss Comm
|35.08
|6.72
|JM Financial Pro
|25.09
|4.80
|N A B A R D
|25.00
|4.79
|N A B A R D
|24.99
|4.79
|Janalakshmi Fin.
|24.98
|4.78
|H D F C
|24.67
|4.72
|Oriental Nagpur
|20.04
|3.84
|Dewan Hsg. Fin.
|19.02
|3.64
|LIC Housing Fin.
|9.99
|1.91
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|2.86
|0.55
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|2.04
|0.39
|Haldiram Snacks
|27.93
|5.35
|Adani Power
|27.16
|5.20
|RKN Retail
|26.86
|5.14
|Grand View Estat
|25.09
|4.80
|Igaras. Mot. Sal
|24.80
|4.75
|Dewan Hsg. Fin.
|20.98
|4.02
|Ess Kay Fincorp
|15.03
|2.88
Sector Allocation
You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.
Sector Name
|
|