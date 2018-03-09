JUST IN
» Asset Allocation

Aditya Birla SL Banking & PSU Debt Fund (D... - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Income Funds

NAV 09 Mar 2018 10.04 0.01
(0.10%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
CBLO 0.19
Certificate of Deposits 35.79
Commercial Paper 12.81
Corporate Debts 35.15
Net CA & Others 2.26
ZCB 13.81
Derivatives Mkt Value % of Assets
Asset / Company Name (Rs cr)  
H D F C 45.22 1.58
Power Fin.Corpn. 0.51 0.02
NHPC Ltd 9.88 0.34
NHPC Ltd 9.95 0.35
INDIAN RAILW.FIN 24.89 0.87
N A B A R D 149.57 5.21
N A B A R D 99.69 3.47
N A B A R D 49.87 1.74
LIC Housing Fin. 49.84 1.74
H D F C 49.77 1.73
LIC Housing Fin. 24.78 0.86
S I D B I 25.06 0.87
S I D B I 50.14 1.75
H D F C 25.06 0.87
LIC Housing Fin. 70.31 2.45
Power Grid Corpn 100.23 3.49
ICICI Bank 40.09 1.40
Rural Elec.Corp. 15.21 0.53
Rural Elec.Corp. 40.67 1.42
Power Grid Corpn 1.52 0.05
Power Fin.Corpn. 25.49 0.89
LIC Housing Fin. 25.29 0.88
Power Fin.Corpn. 75.74 2.64

Sector Allocation

You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.

Sector Name
NA 100.01