Reliance Vision Fund - (D) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : Reliance Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified

NAV 09 Mar 2018 42.20 -0.34
(-0.80%)

Asset Type

CBLO 2.40
Commercial Paper 0.71
Derivatives 0.43
Equity 95.51
Net CA & Others 0.78
Rights 0.17
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
Tata Steel Steel - Large 4,626,000 310.68 8.88 -5.17
St Bk of India Banks - Public Sector 10,800,000 289.44 8.27 -20.59
TVS Motor Co. Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 4,140,000 281.91 8.05 -14.47
Tata Motors Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 6,057,000 224.05 6.40 -13.19
Infosys Computers - Software - Large 1,800,000 211.07 6.03 17.28
Honeywell Auto Electronics - Components 99,000 170.94 4.88 -20.54
Sector Allocation

Auto Ancillaries 1.98
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 6.40
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 8.05
Banks - Private Sector 7.00
Banks - Public Sector 14.01
Castings & Forgings 4.06
Cement - North India 4.61
Chemicals 2.70

Top Holdings

A B B 4.61
Ambuja Cem. 4.61
Automotive Axles 0.75
B H E L 1.96
B P C L 1.23
Bank of Baroda 2.22
BEML Ltd 0.86
Bharat Forge 4.06