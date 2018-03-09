Reliance Vision Fund - (G) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : Reliance Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|546.54
|-4.41
(-0.80%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|Tata Steel
|Steel - Large
|4,626,000
|310.68
|8.88
|-5.17
|St Bk of India
|Banks - Public Sector
|10,800,000
|289.44
|8.27
|-20.59
|TVS Motor Co.
|Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds
|4,140,000
|281.91
|8.05
|-14.47
|Tata Motors
|Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs
|6,057,000
|224.05
|6.40
|-13.19
|Infosys
|Computers - Software - Large
|1,800,000
|211.07
|6.03
|17.28
|Honeywell Auto
|Electronics - Components
|99,000
|170.94
|4.88
|-20.54
Sector Allocation
Sector Name
|
|
Top Holdings
Holdings
|
|