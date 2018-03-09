JUST IN
L&T Monthly Income Plan (Div-Q) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : L&T Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Monthly Income Plans - Short Term

NAV 09 Mar 2018 11.45 -0.01
(-0.09%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
CBLO 1.01
Certificate of Deposits 8.58
Corporate Debts 58.32
Equity 19.99
Govt. Securities 8.92
Net CA & Others 3.16
Preference Shares 0.02
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
HDFC Bank Banks - Private Sector 2,160 0.40 0.72 2.34
Maruti Suzuki Automobiles - Passenger Cars 320 0.31 0.55 -3.63
H D F C Finance - Housing 1,815 0.31 0.55 8.44
The Ramco Cement Cement - South India 3,770 0.30 0.52 5.39
ITC Cigarettes 11,000 0.29 0.51 3.23
Vedanta Mining / Minerals / Metals 8,300 0.27 0.48 8.14
Derivatives Mkt Value % of Assets
Asset / Company Name (Rs cr)  
N A B A R D 5.09 9.00
S I D B I 5.04 8.91
INDIAN RAILW.FIN 4.99 8.82
Rural Elec.Corp. 4.92 8.70
Reliance Inds. 4.87 8.61
E X I M Bank 3.01 5.32
Power Grid Corpn 2.55 4.50
ICICI Bank 2.52 4.46

Sector Name
Air-conditioners 0.34
Aluminium and Aluminium Products 0.44
Auto Ancillaries 0.43
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 0.30
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 0.55
Banks - Private Sector 2.07
Banks - Public Sector 0.88
Breweries & Distilleries 0.29

Company Name
A B B 0.27
Ahluwalia Contr. 0.29
Ashoka Buildcon 0.31
Asian Paints 0.22
Aurobindo Pharma 0.18
Axis Bank 0.21
Bajaj Fin. 0.31
Bajaj Finserv 0.31