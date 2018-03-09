L&T Monthly Income Plan (Div-Q) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : L&T Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Monthly Income Plans - Short Term
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|11.45
|-0.01
(-0.09%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|HDFC Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|2,160
|0.40
|0.72
|2.34
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles - Passenger Cars
|320
|0.31
|0.55
|-3.63
|H D F C
|Finance - Housing
|1,815
|0.31
|0.55
|8.44
|The Ramco Cement
|Cement - South India
|3,770
|0.30
|0.52
|5.39
|ITC
|Cigarettes
|11,000
|0.29
|0.51
|3.23
|Vedanta
|Mining / Minerals / Metals
|8,300
|0.27
|0.48
|8.14
|Derivatives
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|N A B A R D
|5.09
|9.00
|S I D B I
|5.04
|8.91
|INDIAN RAILW.FIN
|4.99
|8.82
|Rural Elec.Corp.
|4.92
|8.70
|Reliance Inds.
|4.87
|8.61
|E X I M Bank
|3.01
|5.32
|Power Grid Corpn
|2.55
|4.50
|ICICI Bank
|2.52
|4.46
Sector Allocation
You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.
Sector Name
|
|
Top Holdings
You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.
Holdings
|
|