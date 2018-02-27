JUST IN
ICICI Pru MIP - AEP Monthly - Cumulative - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Monthly Income Plans - Short Term

NAV 27 Feb 2018 47.15 -0.03
(-0.06%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
CBLO 3.38
Commercial Paper 6.95
Equity 14.39
Govt. Securities 20.02
NCD 47.62
Net CA & Others 2.14
PTC 5.47
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
HDFC Bank Banks - Private Sector 52,883 9.96 2.90 2.34
Motherson Sumi Auto Ancillaries 221,428 7.31 2.12 -15.28
Maruti Suzuki Automobiles - Passenger Cars 6,722 5.95 1.73 -3.63
PVR Entertainment / Electronic Media Software 30,300 4.00 1.16 1.36
Britannia Inds. Food - Processing - MNC 7,666 3.83 1.11 0.27
L & T Infotech Computers - Software - Medium / Small 24,200 3.48 1.01 38.4
Sector Allocation

Sector Name
Auto Ancillaries 2.12
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 0.62
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 1.73
Banks - Private Sector 3.65
Banks - Public Sector 0.92
Cement - North India 0.16
Computers - Software - Medium / Small 1.01
Entertainment / Electronic Media Software 1.16

Top Holdings

Holdings
Asian Paints 0.52
Astral Poly 0.30
Britannia Inds. 1.11
Cipla 0.32
Equitas Holdings 0.30
HDFC Bank 2.90
IndusInd Bank 0.75
JK Lakshmi Cem. 0.16