ICICI Pru MIP - AEP Monthly - Cumulative - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Monthly Income Plans - Short Term
|NAV 27 Feb 2018
|47.15
|-0.03
(-0.06%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|HDFC Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|52,883
|9.96
|2.90
|2.34
|Motherson Sumi
|Auto Ancillaries
|221,428
|7.31
|2.12
|-15.28
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles - Passenger Cars
|6,722
|5.95
|1.73
|-3.63
|PVR
|Entertainment / Electronic Media Software
|30,300
|4.00
|1.16
|1.36
|Britannia Inds.
|Food - Processing - MNC
|7,666
|3.83
|1.11
|0.27
|L & T Infotech
|Computers - Software - Medium / Small
|24,200
|3.48
|1.01
|38.4
Sector Allocation
You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.
Sector Name
Top Holdings
You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.
Holdings
