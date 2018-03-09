DHFL Pramerica Balanced Advantage Fund (D) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : DHFL Pramerica Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Hybrid - Equity Oriented
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|14.76
|-0.02
(-0.14%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|HDFC Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|82,000
|15.35
|6.66
|2.34
|ICICI Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|280,000
|8.79
|3.81
|-2.18
|St Bk of India
|Banks - Public Sector
|250,000
|7.75
|3.36
|-20.59
|ITC
|Cigarettes
|290,000
|7.63
|3.31
|3.23
|Larsen & Toubro
|Engineering - Turnkey Services
|56,000
|7.05
|3.06
|8.9
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles - Passenger Cars
|6,500
|6.32
|2.74
|-3.63
|Derivatives
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Dewan Hsg. Fin.
|8.18
|3.55
|S A I L
|7.98
|3.46
|Oriental Bank
|6.58
|2.85
|Dewan Hsg. Fin.
|5.09
|2.21
|Dewan Hsg. Fin.
|5.05
|2.19
|India Infra Debt
|5.05
|2.19
|Adani Ports
|5.04
|2.19
|Dalmia Cem. Bha.
|3.51
|1.52
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|3.28
|1.42
|Shriram Trans.
|2.89
|1.25
|Lafarge India
|1.11
|0.48
|IOT Utkal Energy
|0.93
|0.40
|IOT Utkal Energy
|0.84
|0.36
|IOT Utkal Energy
|0.84
|0.36
|IOT Utkal Energy
|0.79
|0.34
|IOT Utkal Energy
|0.78
|0.34
|Rural Elec.Corp.
|0.72
|0.31
|Indiabulls Hous.
|0.51
|0.22
|Reliance Jio
|0.50
|0.22
Sector Allocation
You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.
Sector Name
|
|
Top Holdings
You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.
Holdings
|
|