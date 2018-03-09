JUST IN
DHFL Pramerica Balanced Advantage Fund (D) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : DHFL Pramerica Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Hybrid - Equity Oriented

NAV 09 Mar 2018 14.76 -0.02
(-0.14%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Corporate Debts 25.86
Equity 66.56
Fixed Deposits 0.87
Govt. Securities 0.34
Net CA & Others 8.54
ZCB 4.04
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
HDFC Bank Banks - Private Sector 82,000 15.35 6.66 2.34
ICICI Bank Banks - Private Sector 280,000 8.79 3.81 -2.18
St Bk of India Banks - Public Sector 250,000 7.75 3.36 -20.59
ITC Cigarettes 290,000 7.63 3.31 3.23
Larsen & Toubro Engineering - Turnkey Services 56,000 7.05 3.06 8.9
Maruti Suzuki Automobiles - Passenger Cars 6,500 6.32 2.74 -3.63
Derivatives Mkt Value % of Assets
Asset / Company Name (Rs cr)  
Dewan Hsg. Fin. 8.18 3.55
S A I L 7.98 3.46
Oriental Bank 6.58 2.85
Dewan Hsg. Fin. 5.09 2.21
Dewan Hsg. Fin. 5.05 2.19
India Infra Debt 5.05 2.19
Adani Ports 5.04 2.19
Dalmia Cem. Bha. 3.51 1.52
Power Fin.Corpn. 3.28 1.42
Shriram Trans. 2.89 1.25
Lafarge India 1.11 0.48
IOT Utkal Energy 0.93 0.40
IOT Utkal Energy 0.84 0.36
IOT Utkal Energy 0.84 0.36
IOT Utkal Energy 0.79 0.34
IOT Utkal Energy 0.78 0.34
Rural Elec.Corp. 0.72 0.31
Indiabulls Hous. 0.51 0.22
Reliance Jio 0.50 0.22

Sector Allocation

Sector Name
Aluminium and Aluminium Products 1.25
Auto Ancillaries 1.07
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 0.54
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 0.58
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 2.74
Automobiles - Tractors 0.68
Banks - Private Sector 14.82
Banks - Public Sector 3.87

Top Holdings

Holdings
Company Name
Apar Inds. 0.53
Aurobindo Pharma 0.66
Bajaj Electrical 0.57
Bank of Baroda 0.51
Berger Paints 0.65
Bharat Financial 0.91
Bharti Airtel 1.22
Century Textiles 1.10