» Asset Allocation

HSBC India Opportunities Fund (G) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : HSBC Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified

NAV 09 Mar 2018 84.77 -0.45
(-0.53%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Asset Allocation
CBLO 2.03
Equity 96.94
Net CA & Others 1.00
Rights 0.06
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
HDFC Bank Banks - Private Sector 325,000 65.19 10.06 2.34
ICICI Bank Banks - Private Sector 1,400,000 49.41 7.62 -2.18
Yes Bank Banks - Private Sector 900,000 31.90 4.92 1.62
Bharat Financial Finance & Investments 300,000 31.55 4.87 7.03
Infosys Computers - Software - Large 225,000 25.88 3.99 17.28
Bajaj Fin. Finance & Investments 150,000 25.17 3.88 -1.86
Sector Allocation

Sector Name
Sector Name
Air-conditioners 0.99
Aquaculture 0.42
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 3.08
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 2.08
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 3.24
Banks - Private Sector 25.35
Cables - Power 0.96
Cement - North India 1.46

Top Holdings

Holdings
Company Name
Ahluwalia Contr. 0.95
Apex Frozen 0.42
Arvind Ltd 1.12
Astral Poly 1.05
Aurobindo Pharma 1.46
Axis Bank 2.75
Bajaj Fin. 3.88
Balaji Amines 1.37