JUST IN
» Asset Allocation

LIC MF Index Fund - Sensex Plan (D) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : LIC Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Index

NAV 09 Mar 2018 21.14 -0.03
(-0.14%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Asset Allocation
CBLO 0.69
Equity 99.80
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
HDFC Bank Banks - Private Sector 8,863 1.66 11.37 2.34
Reliance Inds. Refineries 14,071 1.30 8.87 1.56
H D F C Finance - Housing 6,941 1.19 8.13 8.44
ITC Cigarettes 37,131 0.98 6.69 3.23
Infosys Computers - Software - Large 8,716 0.91 6.20 17.28
ICICI Bank Banks - Private Sector 27,945 0.88 6.01 -2.18
› More

Sector Allocation

You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.

Sector Name
Sector Name
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 2.79
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 1.48
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 5.95
Automobiles - Scooters And 3 - Wheelers 1.37
Banks - Private Sector 27.96
Banks - Public Sector 3.43
Cigarettes 6.69
Computers - Software - Large 11.34

Top Holdings

You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.

Holdings
Company Name
Adani Ports 0.97
Asian Paints 1.59
Axis Bank 2.86
Bajaj Auto 1.37
Bharti Airtel 1.80
Coal India 1.05
Dr Reddy's Labs 0.91
H D F C 8.13