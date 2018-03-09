LIC MF Index Fund - Sensex Plan (D) - Scheme Profile
Fund House : LIC Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Index
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|21.14
|-0.03
(-0.14%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|HDFC Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|8,863
|1.66
|11.37
|2.34
|Reliance Inds.
|Refineries
|14,071
|1.30
|8.87
|1.56
|H D F C
|Finance - Housing
|6,941
|1.19
|8.13
|8.44
|ITC
|Cigarettes
|37,131
|0.98
|6.69
|3.23
|Infosys
|Computers - Software - Large
|8,716
|0.91
|6.20
|17.28
|ICICI Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|27,945
|0.88
|6.01
|-2.18
Sector Allocation
Sector Name
Top Holdings
Holdings
