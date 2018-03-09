ICICI Pru MIP 25 (G) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Monthly Income Plans - Short Term
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|38.97
|0.00
(0.00%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|Motherson Sumi
|Auto Ancillaries
|713,754
|23.55
|1.68
|-15.28
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles - Passenger Cars
|26,505
|23.46
|1.67
|-3.63
|Britannia Inds.
|Food - Processing - MNC
|42,280
|21.12
|1.51
|0.27
|HDFC Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|111,721
|21.05
|1.50
|2.34
|TVS Motor Co.
|Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds
|246,255
|16.77
|1.20
|-14.47
|KNR Construct.
|Construction
|468,429
|14.43
|1.03
|7.09
Sector Allocation
Sector Name
|
|
Top Holdings
Holdings
|
|