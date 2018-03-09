JUST IN
ICICI Pru MIP 25 (G) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Monthly Income Plans - Short Term

NAV 09 Mar 2018 38.97 0.00
(0.00%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
CBLO 1.04
Equity 23.98
Govt. Securities 24.97
NCD 42.92
Net CA & Others 2.38
PTC 2.02
Warrants 0.91
ZCB 1.79
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
Motherson Sumi Auto Ancillaries 713,754 23.55 1.68 -15.28
Maruti Suzuki Automobiles - Passenger Cars 26,505 23.46 1.67 -3.63
Britannia Inds. Food - Processing - MNC 42,280 21.12 1.51 0.27
HDFC Bank Banks - Private Sector 111,721 21.05 1.50 2.34
TVS Motor Co. Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 246,255 16.77 1.20 -14.47
KNR Construct. Construction 468,429 14.43 1.03 7.09
Sector Allocation

Sector Name
Auto Ancillaries 1.68
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 1.69
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 1.67
Banks - Private Sector 3.00
Banks - Public Sector 1.29
Cement - North India 1.21
Cigarettes 0.72
Computers - Software - Large 1.25

Top Holdings

Company Name
Astral Poly 0.43
Avenue Super. 0.76
Bajaj Finserv 0.86
Bharat Electron 0.49
Britannia Inds. 1.51
Cipla 0.38
Dabur India 0.53
Dixon Technolog. 0.21