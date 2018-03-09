JUST IN
» Asset Allocation

DHFL Pramerica Equity Income Fund (Div-Q) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : DHFL Pramerica Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Hybrid - Arbitrage Oriented

NAV 09 Mar 2018 11.41 0.00
(0.00%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Asset Allocation
Corporate Debts 11.91
Equity 65.69
Fixed Deposits 4.71
Net CA & Others 40.09
ZCB 4.08
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
Century Textiles Cement - North India 20,900 3.00 9.49 -14.13
JSW Steel Steel - Large 105,000 2.83 8.95 19.04
HDFC Bank Banks - Private Sector 9,500 1.78 5.62 2.34
Sun Pharma.Inds. Pharmaceuticals - Indian - Bulk Drugs & Fo... 30,400 1.74 5.49 -1.6
Sun TV Network Entertainment / Electronic Media Software 10,000 0.99 3.13 0.22
ICICI Bank Banks - Private Sector 26,300 0.83 2.61 -2.18
Derivatives Mkt Value % of Assets
Asset / Company Name (Rs cr)  
Bajaj Fin. 1.01 3.18
NHPC Ltd 1.00 3.17
H D F C 0.99 3.14
IOT Utkal Energy 0.77 2.42

Sector Allocation

Sector Name
Sector Name
Aluminium and Aluminium Products 0.43
Auto Ancillaries 0.52
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 1.44
Banks - Private Sector 10.96
Banks - Public Sector 2.45
Cables - Power 0.12
Cement - North India 9.49
Chemicals 2.04

Top Holdings

Holdings
Company Name
Aarti Inds. 2.04
Aurobindo Pharma 0.37
Century Textiles 9.49
Coromandel Inter 0.73
H D F C 0.89
HCL Technologies 0.96
HDFC Bank 5.62
HDFC Stand. Life 1.13