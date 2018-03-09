DHFL Pramerica Equity Income Fund (Div-Q) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : DHFL Pramerica Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Hybrid - Arbitrage Oriented
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|11.41
|0.00
(0.00%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|Century Textiles
|Cement - North India
|20,900
|3.00
|9.49
|-14.13
|JSW Steel
|Steel - Large
|105,000
|2.83
|8.95
|19.04
|HDFC Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|9,500
|1.78
|5.62
|2.34
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals - Indian - Bulk Drugs & Fo...
|30,400
|1.74
|5.49
|-1.6
|Sun TV Network
|Entertainment / Electronic Media Software
|10,000
|0.99
|3.13
|0.22
|ICICI Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|26,300
|0.83
|2.61
|-2.18
|Derivatives
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Bajaj Fin.
|1.01
|3.18
|NHPC Ltd
|1.00
|3.17
|H D F C
|0.99
|3.14
|IOT Utkal Energy
|0.77
|2.42
Sector Allocation
You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.
Sector Name
|
|
Top Holdings
You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.
Holdings
|
|