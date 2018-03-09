JUST IN
» Asset Allocation

LIC MF Monthly Income Plan - (Div-Q) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : LIC Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Monthly Income Plans - Short Term

NAV 09 Mar 2018 10.69 -0.01
(-0.09%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Asset Allocation
CBLO 13.68
Corporate Debts 51.71
Equity 18.58
Govt. Securities 4.66
Net CA & Others 2.60
T Bills 8.77
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
KPIT Tech. Computers - Software - Medium / Small 134,705 2.43 2.16 27.7
Idea Cellular Telecommunications - Service Provider 131,058 1.42 1.26 -15.9
Persistent Sys Computers - Software - Medium / Small 18,190 1.31 1.16 27.36
Ahluwalia Contr. Construction 29,950 1.17 1.04 3.02
Sun Pharma.Inds. Pharmaceuticals - Indian - Bulk Drugs & Fo... 19,500 1.11 0.99 -1.6
Bharti Airtel Telecommunications - Service Provider 21,000 1.11 0.99 -19.7
› More
Derivatives Mkt Value % of Assets
Asset / Company Name (Rs cr)  
H U D C O 10.00 8.89
H D F C 9.98 8.87
INDIAN RAILW.FIN 9.98 8.86
Rural Elec.Corp. 9.97 8.86
St Bk of India 5.11 4.55
St Bk of India 5.08 4.52
Power Fin.Corpn. 4.97 4.42
SREI Equipment 3.03 2.69
NTPC 0.06 0.05

Sector Allocation

You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.

Sector Name
Sector Name
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 1.47
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 0.53
Banks - Private Sector 0.67
Banks - Public Sector 1.61
Cement - North India 0.25
Computers - Software - Large 0.81
Computers - Software - Medium / Small 3.32
Construction 1.04

Top Holdings

You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.

Holdings
Company Name
Ahluwalia Contr. 1.04
Bajaj Corp 0.44
Bajaj Electrical 0.38
Bank of India 0.45
Bharti Airtel 0.99
Cipla 0.24
City Union Bank 0.30
Divi's Lab. 0.46