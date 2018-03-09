LIC MF Monthly Income Plan - (Div-Q) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : LIC Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Monthly Income Plans - Short Term
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|10.69
|-0.01
(-0.09%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|KPIT Tech.
|Computers - Software - Medium / Small
|134,705
|2.43
|2.16
|27.7
|Idea Cellular
|Telecommunications - Service Provider
|131,058
|1.42
|1.26
|-15.9
|Persistent Sys
|Computers - Software - Medium / Small
|18,190
|1.31
|1.16
|27.36
|Ahluwalia Contr.
|Construction
|29,950
|1.17
|1.04
|3.02
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals - Indian - Bulk Drugs & Fo...
|19,500
|1.11
|0.99
|-1.6
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecommunications - Service Provider
|21,000
|1.11
|0.99
|-19.7
|Derivatives
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|H U D C O
|10.00
|8.89
|H D F C
|9.98
|8.87
|INDIAN RAILW.FIN
|9.98
|8.86
|Rural Elec.Corp.
|9.97
|8.86
|St Bk of India
|5.11
|4.55
|St Bk of India
|5.08
|4.52
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|4.97
|4.42
|SREI Equipment
|3.03
|2.69
|NTPC
|0.06
|0.05
Sector Allocation
You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.
Sector Name
|
|
Top Holdings
You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.
Holdings
|
|