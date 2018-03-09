UTI-Mid Cap Fund (D) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : UTI Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|54.18
|-0.30
(-0.55%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|Escorts
|Automobiles - Tractors
|2,069,055
|184.74
|4.43
|26.97
|Bharat Forge
|Castings & Forgings
|2,290,039
|180.88
|4.34
|5.4
|M & M Fin. Serv.
|Finance & Investments
|4,045,615
|175.03
|4.20
|-9.69
|NCC
|Construction
|11,665,659
|153.64
|3.69
|1.78
|Torrent Power
|Power Generation And Supply
|4,496,918
|119.01
|2.86
|-4.76
|Tata Chemicals
|Chemicals
|1,686,283
|118.82
|2.85
|-5.26
Sector Allocation
Sector Name
Top Holdings
Holdings
