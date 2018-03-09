JUST IN
UTI-Mid Cap Fund (D) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : UTI Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified

NAV 09 Mar 2018 54.18 -0.30
(-0.55%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Equity 97.38
Fixed Deposits 0.70
Net CA & Others 1.96
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
Escorts Automobiles - Tractors 2,069,055 184.74 4.43 26.97
Bharat Forge Castings & Forgings 2,290,039 180.88 4.34 5.4
M & M Fin. Serv. Finance & Investments 4,045,615 175.03 4.20 -9.69
NCC Construction 11,665,659 153.64 3.69 1.78
Torrent Power Power Generation And Supply 4,496,918 119.01 2.86 -4.76
Tata Chemicals Chemicals 1,686,283 118.82 2.85 -5.26
Sector Allocation

Sector Name
Aluminium and Aluminium Products 2.57
Auto Ancillaries 6.13
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 0.28
Automobiles - Tractors 4.43
Banks - Private Sector 2.57
Banks - Public Sector 2.19
Breweries & Distilleries 1.51
Castings & Forgings 5.65

Top Holdings

Holdings
Company Name
Apollo Tyres 2.43
Arvind Ltd 1.90
Automotive Axles 1.34
Bajaj Corp 0.59
Bajaj Electrical 0.57
Bharat Forge 4.34
Canara Bank 1.19
Castrol India 1.52