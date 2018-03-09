JUST IN
» Asset Allocation

UTI-Infrastructure Fund (D) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : UTI Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity Theme - Infrastructure

NAV 09 Mar 2018 28.56 -0.20
(-0.70%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Equity 98.75
Fixed Deposits 0.71
Net CA & Others 0.57
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
Larsen & Toubro Engineering - Turnkey Services 730,000 96.22 5.83 8.9
Shree Cement Cement - North India 55,000 91.43 5.54 -5.79
ICICI Bank Banks - Private Sector 2,665,000 83.48 5.06 -2.18
K E C Intl. Transmisson Line Towers / Equipment 1,900,000 78.90 4.78 16.24
Axis Bank Banks - Private Sector 1,360,000 71.91 4.36 -3.55
St Bk of India Banks - Public Sector 2,530,000 67.80 4.11 -20.59
Sector Allocation

Sector Name
Air-conditioners 3.09
Banks - Private Sector 13.48
Banks - Public Sector 4.11
Bearings 1.08
Castings & Forgings 2.65
Cement - North India 10.74
Cement - South India 1.27
Construction 7.43

Top Holdings

Holdings
Adani Ports 2.48
AIA Engg. 0.58
Ashoka Buildcon 0.27
Axis Bank 4.36
B P C L 0.54
Bajaj Electrical 1.99
Bharat Electron 1.65
Bharat Forge 2.07