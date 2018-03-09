UTI-Infrastructure Fund (D) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : UTI Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity Theme - Infrastructure
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|28.56
|-0.20
(-0.70%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|Larsen & Toubro
|Engineering - Turnkey Services
|730,000
|96.22
|5.83
|8.9
|Shree Cement
|Cement - North India
|55,000
|91.43
|5.54
|-5.79
|ICICI Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|2,665,000
|83.48
|5.06
|-2.18
|K E C Intl.
|Transmisson Line Towers / Equipment
|1,900,000
|78.90
|4.78
|16.24
|Axis Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|1,360,000
|71.91
|4.36
|-3.55
|St Bk of India
|Banks - Public Sector
|2,530,000
|67.80
|4.11
|-20.59
Sector Allocation
Sector Allocation
Sector Name
Top Holdings
Top Holdings
this Piechart as on the date selected.
Holdings
