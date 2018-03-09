JUST IN
UTI-Banking Sector Fund (D) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : UTI Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Banking

NAV 09 Mar 2018 35.52 -0.18
(-0.50%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Asset Allocation
Equity 98.33
Fixed Deposits 0.04
Net CA & Others 1.64
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
HDFC Bank Banks - Private Sector 800,000 150.74 22.89 2.34
ICICI Bank Banks - Private Sector 3,000,000 93.97 14.27 -2.18
IndusInd Bank Banks - Private Sector 361,229 60.71 9.22 5.03
M & M Fin. Serv. Finance & Investments 640,000 27.69 4.21 -9.69
L&T Fin.Holdings Finance & Investments 1,675,000 27.19 4.13 -2.29
Bank of Baroda Banks - Public Sector 1,725,000 24.49 3.72 -20.09
Sector Allocation

Sector Allocation

Sector Name
Sector Name
Banks - Private Sector 59.11
Banks - Public Sector 8.19
Finance & Investments 22.91
Finance - Housing 6.71
Miscellaneous 1.41
NA 1.68

Top Holdings

Top Holdings
this Piechart as on the date selected.

Holdings
Company Name
AU Small Finance 0.34
Bank of Baroda 3.72
CARE Ratings 1.41
DCB Bank 3.19
Dewan Hsg. Fin. 2.41
Equitas Holdings 3.55
Federal Bank 3.54
HDFC Bank 22.89