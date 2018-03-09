UTI-Banking Sector Fund (D) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : UTI Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Banking
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|35.52
|-0.18
(-0.50%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|HDFC Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|800,000
|150.74
|22.89
|2.34
|ICICI Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|3,000,000
|93.97
|14.27
|-2.18
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|361,229
|60.71
|9.22
|5.03
|M & M Fin. Serv.
|Finance & Investments
|640,000
|27.69
|4.21
|-9.69
|L&T Fin.Holdings
|Finance & Investments
|1,675,000
|27.19
|4.13
|-2.29
|Bank of Baroda
|Banks - Public Sector
|1,725,000
|24.49
|3.72
|-20.09
Sector Allocation
Sector Allocation
Sector Name
Top Holdings
Top Holdings
this Piechart as on the date selected.
Holdings
