» Asset Allocation

HSBC Monthly Income Plan (G) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : HSBC Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Monthly Income Plans - Long Term

NAV 09 Mar 2018 34.44 -0.03
(-0.09%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Asset Allocation
CBLO 6.15
Corporate Debts 25.92
Equity 24.07
Govt. Securities 41.98
Net CA & Others 1.88
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
HDFC Bank Banks - Private Sector 29,000 5.82 2.14 2.34
ICICI Bank Banks - Private Sector 149,930 5.29 1.95 -2.18
IndusInd Bank Banks - Private Sector 20,500 3.59 1.32 5.03
Maruti Suzuki Automobiles - Passenger Cars 3,017 2.87 1.06 -3.63
United Spirits Breweries & Distilleries 8,200 2.69 0.99 -7.51
JM Financial Finance & Investments 143,772 2.35 0.86 -14.12
Derivatives Mkt Value % of Assets
Asset / Company Name (Rs cr)  
Power Grid Corpn 15.52 5.71
National Highway 12.96 4.77
India Infra Debt 10.10 3.71
Bajaj Fin. 6.87 2.53
Power Fin.Corpn. 6.81 2.51
H D F C 3.05 1.12
Can Fin Homes 2.27 0.83
Power Grid Corpn 2.04 0.75
N A B A R D 1.51 0.55
NTPC 1.41 0.52
Shriram Trans. 0.49 0.18
Tata Sons 4.98 1.83
Tata Sons 2.47 0.91

Sector Allocation

Sector Name
Sector Name
Air-conditioners 0.36
Auto Ancillaries 1.15
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 1.73
Banks - Private Sector 6.54
Breweries & Distilleries 0.99
Cables - Power 0.76
Cement - North India 0.65
Cement - South India 0.76

Top Holdings

Holdings
Company Name
Aditya Bir. Fas. 0.14
Amara Raja Batt. 0.49
Astral Poly 0.51
Balrampur Chini 0.45
Bharti Airtel 0.49
Blue Star 0.36
Cholaman.Inv.&Fn 0.59
Crompton Gr. Con 0.52