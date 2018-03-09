HSBC Monthly Income Plan (G) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : HSBC Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Monthly Income Plans - Long Term
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|34.44
|-0.03
(-0.09%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|HDFC Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|29,000
|5.82
|2.14
|2.34
|ICICI Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|149,930
|5.29
|1.95
|-2.18
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|20,500
|3.59
|1.32
|5.03
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles - Passenger Cars
|3,017
|2.87
|1.06
|-3.63
|United Spirits
|Breweries & Distilleries
|8,200
|2.69
|0.99
|-7.51
|JM Financial
|Finance & Investments
|143,772
|2.35
|0.86
|-14.12
|Derivatives
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Power Grid Corpn
|15.52
|5.71
|National Highway
|12.96
|4.77
|India Infra Debt
|10.10
|3.71
|Bajaj Fin.
|6.87
|2.53
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|6.81
|2.51
|H D F C
|3.05
|1.12
|Can Fin Homes
|2.27
|0.83
|Power Grid Corpn
|2.04
|0.75
|N A B A R D
|1.51
|0.55
|NTPC
|1.41
|0.52
|Shriram Trans.
|0.49
|0.18
|Tata Sons
|4.98
|1.83
|Tata Sons
|2.47
|0.91
Sector Allocation
Sector Name
|
|
Top Holdings
Holdings
|
|