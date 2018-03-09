HSBC India Opportunities Fund (D) - Scheme Profile

You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.

Sector Name Air-conditioners 0.99 Aquaculture 0.42 Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 3.08 Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 2.08 Automobiles - Passenger Cars 3.24 Banks - Private Sector 25.35 Cables - Power 0.96 Cement - North India 1.46