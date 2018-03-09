HSBC India Opportunities Fund (D) - Scheme Profile
Fund House : HSBC Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|24.83
|-0.13
(-0.52%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|HDFC Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|325,000
|65.19
|10.06
|2.34
|ICICI Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|1,400,000
|49.41
|7.62
|-2.18
|Yes Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|900,000
|31.90
|4.92
|1.62
|Bharat Financial
|Finance & Investments
|300,000
|31.55
|4.87
|7.03
|Infosys
|Computers - Software - Large
|225,000
|25.88
|3.99
|17.28
|Bajaj Fin.
|Finance & Investments
|150,000
|25.17
|3.88
|-1.86
Sector Allocation
Sector Name
Top Holdings
Holdings
