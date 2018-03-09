Principal Index Fund - Nifty (D) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : Principal PNB Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Index
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|41.58
|-0.07
(-0.17%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|HDFC Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|9,187
|1.73
|9.51
|2.34
|Reliance Inds.
|Refineries
|15,492
|1.48
|8.12
|1.56
|H D F C
|Finance - Housing
|7,176
|1.30
|7.13
|8.44
|Infosys
|Computers - Software - Large
|8,980
|1.05
|5.79
|17.28
|ITC
|Cigarettes
|38,338
|1.02
|5.58
|3.23
|ICICI Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|28,856
|0.90
|4.97
|-2.18
Sector Allocation
Sector Name
|
|
Top Holdings
Holdings
|
|