Principal Index Fund - Nifty (D) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : Principal PNB Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Index

NAV 09 Mar 2018 41.58 -0.07
(-0.17%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
CBLO 0.19
Equity 99.93
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
HDFC Bank Banks - Private Sector 9,187 1.73 9.51 2.34
Reliance Inds. Refineries 15,492 1.48 8.12 1.56
H D F C Finance - Housing 7,176 1.30 7.13 8.44
Infosys Computers - Software - Large 8,980 1.05 5.79 17.28
ITC Cigarettes 38,338 1.02 5.58 3.23
ICICI Bank Banks - Private Sector 28,856 0.90 4.97 -2.18
Sector Allocation

Sector Name
Aluminium and Aluminium Products 0.88
Auto Ancillaries 0.42
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 1.69
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 2.05
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 4.58
Automobiles - Scooters And 3 - Wheelers 1.01
Banks - Private Sector 23.72
Banks - Public Sector 2.46

Top Holdings

Holdings
Adani Ports 0.77
Ambuja Cem. 0.46
Asian Paints 1.24
Aurobindo Pharma 0.43
Axis Bank 2.08
B P C L 0.83
Bajaj Auto 1.01
Bajaj Fin. 0.96