Escorts Income Plan - Bonus - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : Escorts Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Income Funds
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|28.85
|0.00
(0.00%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|Larsen & Toubro
|Engineering - Turnkey Services
|1,000
|0.14
|1.45
|8.9
|ICICI Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|4,000
|0.14
|1.44
|-2.18
|Grasim Inds
|Textiles - Manmade
|900
|0.10
|1.07
|-0.96
|HDFC Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|500
|0.10
|1.02
|2.34
|Rallis India
|Pesticides / Agrochemicals - Indian
|4,000
|0.10
|1.02
|-1.66
|General Insuranc
|Miscellaneous
|350
|0.03
|0.27
|-11.48
|Derivatives
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Reliance Home
|1.10
|11.27
|India Info.Hou.
|0.98
|9.99
|India Info. Fin.
|0.48
|4.89
|St Bk of India
|0.13
|1.33
|Blue Dart Exp.
|0.02
|0.25
|Blue Dart Exp.
|0.02
|0.23
|India Info.Hou.
|0.02
|0.22
Sector Allocation
You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.
Sector Name
|
|
Top Holdings
You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.
Holdings
|
|