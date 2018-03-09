JUST IN
Escorts Income Plan - Bonus - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : Escorts Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Income Funds

NAV 09 Mar 2018 28.85 0.00
(0.00%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Asset Allocation
Corporate Debts 28.18
Equity 6.51
Govt. Securities 57.59
Net CA & Others 7.72
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
Larsen & Toubro Engineering - Turnkey Services 1,000 0.14 1.45 8.9
ICICI Bank Banks - Private Sector 4,000 0.14 1.44 -2.18
Grasim Inds Textiles - Manmade 900 0.10 1.07 -0.96
HDFC Bank Banks - Private Sector 500 0.10 1.02 2.34
Rallis India Pesticides / Agrochemicals - Indian 4,000 0.10 1.02 -1.66
General Insuranc Miscellaneous 350 0.03 0.27 -11.48
Derivatives Mkt Value % of Assets
Asset / Company Name (Rs cr)  
Reliance Home 1.10 11.27
India Info.Hou. 0.98 9.99
India Info. Fin. 0.48 4.89
St Bk of India 0.13 1.33
Blue Dart Exp. 0.02 0.25
Blue Dart Exp. 0.02 0.23
India Info.Hou. 0.02 0.22

Sector Allocation

Sector Name
Sector Name
Banks - Private Sector 2.46
Engineering - Turnkey Services 1.45
Finance & Investments 0.24
Miscellaneous 0.27
NA 93.49
Pesticides / Agrochemicals - Indian 1.02
Textiles - Manmade 1.07

Top Holdings

Holdings
Company Name
General Insuranc 0.27
Grasim Inds 1.07
HDFC Bank 1.02
ICICI Bank 1.44
Larsen & Toubro 1.45
Rallis India 1.02
SBI Life Insuran 0.24