UTI-CCP Advantage Fund - (G) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : UTI Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Hybrid - Equity Oriented
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|36.19
|-0.08
(-0.22%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|HDFC Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|80,000
|15.07
|6.43
|2.34
|Reliance Inds.
|Refineries
|90,000
|8.59
|3.66
|1.56
|ICICI Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|265,000
|8.30
|3.54
|-2.18
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|48,000
|8.07
|3.44
|5.03
|Britannia Inds.
|Food - Processing - MNC
|16,000
|7.99
|3.41
|0.27
|Infosys
|Computers - Software - Large
|62,423
|7.32
|3.12
|17.28
Sector Allocation
You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.
Sector Name
|
|
Top Holdings
You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.
Holdings
|
|