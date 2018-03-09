JUST IN
» Asset Allocation

UTI-CCP Advantage Fund - (D) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : UTI Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Hybrid - Equity Oriented

NAV 09 Mar 2018 36.19 -0.08
(-0.22%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Asset Allocation
Equity 92.40
Fixed Deposits 0.97
Net CA & Others 6.63
Rights 0.02
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
HDFC Bank Banks - Private Sector 80,000 15.07 6.43 2.34
Reliance Inds. Refineries 90,000 8.59 3.66 1.56
ICICI Bank Banks - Private Sector 265,000 8.30 3.54 -2.18
IndusInd Bank Banks - Private Sector 48,000 8.07 3.44 5.03
Britannia Inds. Food - Processing - MNC 16,000 7.99 3.41 0.27
Infosys Computers - Software - Large 62,423 7.32 3.12 17.28
Sector Allocation

Sector Allocation

Sector Name
Sector Name
Aluminium and Aluminium Products 1.17
Auto Ancillaries 1.73
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 1.25
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 1.53
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 0.75
Banks - Private Sector 18.66
Banks - Public Sector 2.36
Bearings 1.17

Top Holdings

You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.

Holdings
Company Name
Adani Ports 1.05
Apollo Tyres 0.94
Asian Paints 0.48
Avenue Super. 2.86
Axis Bank 1.69
Bank of Baroda 0.30
Bharat Electron 0.40
Bharti Airtel 0.86