JUST IN
» Asset Allocation

Aditya Birla SL Tax Savings Fund (Bonus) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Tax Planning

NAV 09 Mar 2018 69.62 -0.12
(-0.17%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Asset Allocation
CBLO 2.39
Equity 98.13
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
Sundaram Clayton Auto Ancillaries 4,064 1.99 7.55 -9.26
Honeywell Auto Electronics - Components 1,122 1.94 7.35 -20.54
Gillette India Personal Care - Multinational 2,574 1.71 6.50 -5.74
Reliance Inds. Refineries 13,460 1.28 4.88 1.56
Bayer Crop Sci. Pesticides / Agrochemicals - Multinational 3,305 1.26 4.77 2.86
Pfizer Pharmaceuticals - Multinational 5,200 1.18 4.49 6.85
› More

Sector Allocation

You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.

Sector Name
Sector Name
Air-conditioners 4.44
Auto Ancillaries 9.45
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 0.95
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 2.26
Banks - Private Sector 10.35
Cement - North India 2.60
Cigarettes 0.40
Computers - Software - Large 2.42

Top Holdings

You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.

Holdings
Company Name
Aditya Birla Cap 0.35
Ashok Leyland 0.35
Axis Bank 0.90
Bata India 0.99
Bayer Crop Sci. 4.77
Bharat Bijlee 0.14
Bharat Financial 0.39
Biocon 3.50