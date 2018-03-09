Aditya Birla SL Tax Savings Fund (Bonus) - Scheme Profile
Fund House : Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Tax Planning
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|69.62
|-0.12
(-0.17%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|Sundaram Clayton
|Auto Ancillaries
|4,064
|1.99
|7.55
|-9.26
|Honeywell Auto
|Electronics - Components
|1,122
|1.94
|7.35
|-20.54
|Gillette India
|Personal Care - Multinational
|2,574
|1.71
|6.50
|-5.74
|Reliance Inds.
|Refineries
|13,460
|1.28
|4.88
|1.56
|Bayer Crop Sci.
|Pesticides / Agrochemicals - Multinational
|3,305
|1.26
|4.77
|2.86
|Pfizer
|Pharmaceuticals - Multinational
|5,200
|1.18
|4.49
|6.85
Sector Allocation
Sector Name
Top Holdings
Holdings
