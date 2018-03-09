JUST IN
LIC MF Equity Fund - (D) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : LIC Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified

NAV 09 Mar 2018 14.29 -0.04
(-0.28%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Asset Allocation
CBLO 2.44
Equity 98.40
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
ICICI Bank Banks - Private Sector 677,512 21.27 5.63 -2.18
Punjab Natl.Bank Banks - Public Sector 1,222,749 20.96 5.54 -45.49
St Bk of India Banks - Public Sector 614,687 19.05 5.04 -20.59
Bharti Airtel Telecommunications - Service Provider 342,292 18.13 4.80 -19.7
Tech Mahindra Computers - Software - Large 351,371 17.71 4.68 23.81
NTPC Power Generation And Supply 966,640 17.11 4.53 -2.73
Sector Allocation

Sector Allocation

Sector Name
Sector Name
Auto Ancillaries 1.30
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 3.97
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 0.80
Banks - Private Sector 8.10
Banks - Public Sector 17.53
Castings & Forgings 3.80
Chemicals 4.06
Computers - Software - Large 9.64

Top Holdings

Top Holdings
this Piechart as on the date selected.

Holdings
Company Name
AIA Engg. 1.58
Aurobindo Pharma 1.90
Axis Bank 1.19
Bajaj Electrical 2.08
Bank of Baroda 1.42
Bank of India 3.06
Bharat Forge 2.22
Bharti Airtel 4.80