LIC MF Equity Fund - (D) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : LIC Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|14.29
|-0.04
(-0.28%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|ICICI Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|677,512
|21.27
|5.63
|-2.18
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|Banks - Public Sector
|1,222,749
|20.96
|5.54
|-45.49
|St Bk of India
|Banks - Public Sector
|614,687
|19.05
|5.04
|-20.59
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecommunications - Service Provider
|342,292
|18.13
|4.80
|-19.7
|Tech Mahindra
|Computers - Software - Large
|351,371
|17.71
|4.68
|23.81
|NTPC
|Power Generation And Supply
|966,640
|17.11
|4.53
|-2.73
Sector Allocation
You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.
Sector Name
|
|
Top Holdings
You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.
Holdings
|
|