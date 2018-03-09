LIC MF Tax Plan - (D) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : LIC Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Tax Planning
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|18.21
|-0.05
(-0.27%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|HDFC Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|43,295
|8.11
|5.40
|2.34
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles - Passenger Cars
|7,300
|7.10
|4.73
|-3.63
|ICICI Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|213,481
|6.70
|4.46
|-2.18
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|47,630
|4.81
|3.20
|9.99
|Vinati Organics
|Pharmaceuticals - Indian - Bulk Drugs
|46,039
|4.59
|3.06
|-21.5
|Tata Chemicals
|Chemicals
|59,300
|4.34
|2.89
|-5.26
Sector Allocation
Sector Name
Top Holdings
Holdings
