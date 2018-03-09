JUST IN
LIC MF Tax Plan - (D) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : LIC Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Tax Planning

NAV 09 Mar 2018 18.21 -0.05
(-0.27%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
CBLO 7.41
Equity 93.70
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
HDFC Bank Banks - Private Sector 43,295 8.11 5.40 2.34
Maruti Suzuki Automobiles - Passenger Cars 7,300 7.10 4.73 -3.63
ICICI Bank Banks - Private Sector 213,481 6.70 4.46 -2.18
Kotak Mah. Bank Banks - Private Sector 47,630 4.81 3.20 9.99
Vinati Organics Pharmaceuticals - Indian - Bulk Drugs 46,039 4.59 3.06 -21.5
Tata Chemicals Chemicals 59,300 4.34 2.89 -5.26
Sector Allocation

Sector Name
Aluminium and Aluminium Products 0.58
Auto Ancillaries 5.09
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 2.84
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 4.73
Banks - Private Sector 15.75
Bearings 1.14
Cables - Telephone 2.45
Cement - North India 2.40

Top Holdings

Company Name
Ashok Leyland 2.84
Aurobindo Pharma 2.32
Bajaj Electrical 2.22
Bharat Electron 1.75
Brigade Enterpr. 1.94
Britannia Inds. 2.71
City Union Bank 2.69
Dixon Technolog. 0.04