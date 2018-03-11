JUST IN
Aditya Birla SL Cash Plus - (G) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Liquid Funds

NAV 11 Mar 2018 276.92 0.05
(0.02%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Bills Discounted 7.54
CBLO 0.36
Certificate of Deposits 14.68
Commercial Paper 52.52
Corporate Debts 5.88
Fixed Deposits 8.41
Floating Rate Instruments 0.34
Govt. Securities 0.89
Derivatives Mkt Value % of Assets
Asset / Company Name (Rs cr)  
Tata Capital Fin 75.01 0.17
Tata Capital Fin 50.01 0.11
Sundaram Finance 75.01 0.17
M & M Fin. Serv. 200.08 0.45
Cholaman.Inv.&Fn 90.03 0.20
Cholaman.Inv.&Fn 27.01 0.06
LIC Housing Fin. 20.01 0.05
H D F C 25.01 0.06
Power Fin.Corpn. 325.36 0.74
Bajaj Fin. 374.96 0.85
Sundaram Finance 50.02 0.11
Kotak Mahindra P 25.02 0.06
L&T Finance 60.04 0.14
Tata Cap.Hsg. 60.04 0.14
Tata Capital Fin 70.04 0.16
Tata Cap.Hsg. 95.06 0.22
Tata Capital Fin 25.01 0.06
Tata Capital Fin 30.02 0.07
Kotak Mahindra P 25.01 0.06
Tata Capital Fin 250.06 0.57
ICICI Bank 150.14 0.34
H D F C 40.02 0.09
HDB FINANC SER 100.07 0.23
Cholaman.Inv.&Fn 65.04 0.15
Adani Transmissi 225.17 0.51
Tata Mot.Fin.Sol 50.02 0.11

Sector Allocation

Sector Name
NA 101.39