Aditya Birla SL Cash Plus - (Div-D) - Scheme Profile
Fund House : Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Liquid Funds
|NAV 11 Mar 2018
|100.19
|-0.02
(-0.02%)
|Tata Capital Fin
|75.01
|0.17
|Tata Capital Fin
|50.01
|0.11
|Sundaram Finance
|75.01
|0.17
|M & M Fin. Serv.
|200.08
|0.45
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|90.03
|0.20
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|27.01
|0.06
|LIC Housing Fin.
|20.01
|0.05
|H D F C
|25.01
|0.06
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|325.36
|0.74
|Bajaj Fin.
|374.96
|0.85
|Sundaram Finance
|50.02
|0.11
|Kotak Mahindra P
|25.02
|0.06
|L&T Finance
|60.04
|0.14
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|60.04
|0.14
|Tata Capital Fin
|70.04
|0.16
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|95.06
|0.22
|Tata Capital Fin
|25.01
|0.06
|Tata Capital Fin
|30.02
|0.07
|Kotak Mahindra P
|25.01
|0.06
|Tata Capital Fin
|250.06
|0.57
|ICICI Bank
|150.14
|0.34
|H D F C
|40.02
|0.09
|HDB FINANC SER
|100.07
|0.23
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|65.04
|0.15
|Adani Transmissi
|225.17
|0.51
|Tata Mot.Fin.Sol
|50.02
|0.11
Sector Allocation
