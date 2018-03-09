Tata Mid Cap Growth Fund - (G) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : Tata Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|134.31
|-0.39
(-0.29%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|KNR Construct.
|Construction
|770,000
|23.79
|3.52
|7.09
|Future Retail
|Trading
|450,000
|23.37
|3.46
|-5.27
|Yes Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|645,000
|20.79
|3.08
|1.62
|Sadbhav Engg.
|Construction
|496,354
|19.86
|2.94
|5.24
|Future Consumer
|Trading
|3,300,000
|19.67
|2.91
|-22.55
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport - Airlines
|140,000
|18.70
|2.77
|8.11
|Derivatives
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Piramal Enterp.
|8.42
|1.25
Sector Allocation
Sector Name
|
|
Top Holdings
Holdings
|
|