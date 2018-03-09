JUST IN
» Asset Allocation

Tata Mid Cap Growth Fund - (G) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : Tata Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified

NAV 09 Mar 2018 134.31 -0.39
(-0.29%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Asset Allocation
Corporate Debts 1.25
Equity 97.45
Reverse Repo 2.77
Rights 0.03
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
KNR Construct. Construction 770,000 23.79 3.52 7.09
Future Retail Trading 450,000 23.37 3.46 -5.27
Yes Bank Banks - Private Sector 645,000 20.79 3.08 1.62
Sadbhav Engg. Construction 496,354 19.86 2.94 5.24
Future Consumer Trading 3,300,000 19.67 2.91 -22.55
Interglobe Aviat Transport - Airlines 140,000 18.70 2.77 8.11
› More
Derivatives Mkt Value % of Assets
Asset / Company Name (Rs cr)  
Piramal Enterp. 8.42 1.25

Sector Allocation

You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.

Sector Name
Sector Name
Air-conditioners 1.98
Aluminium and Aluminium Products 0.91
Auto Ancillaries 3.26
Banks - Private Sector 5.96
Banks - Public Sector 0.92
Bearings 2.48
Castings & Forgings 3.59
Cement - North India 3.97

Top Holdings

You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.

Holdings
Company Name
AIA Engg. 1.80
Amara Raja Batt. 1.83
Apollo Tyres 1.02
Arvind Ltd 0.93
Bata India 1.08
Bayer Crop Sci. 1.12
Bharat Electron 0.92
Blue Star 1.98