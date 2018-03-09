UTI-Balanced Fund (D) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : UTI Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Hybrid - Equity Oriented
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|29.62
|-0.03
(-0.10%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|HDFC Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|1,166,530
|219.80
|3.97
|2.34
|ITC
|Cigarettes
|7,020,352
|186.07
|3.36
|3.23
|ICICI Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|5,284,773
|165.55
|2.99
|-2.18
|Grasim Inds
|Textiles - Manmade
|1,253,701
|144.51
|2.61
|-0.96
|Larsen & Toubro
|Engineering - Turnkey Services
|1,083,204
|142.78
|2.58
|8.9
|Infosys
|Computers - Software - Large
|1,113,875
|130.61
|2.36
|17.28
Sector Allocation
Sector Name
|
|
Top Holdings
Holdings
|
|