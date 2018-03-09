JUST IN
UTI-Balanced Fund (D) - Scheme Profile

Fund House : UTI Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Hybrid - Equity Oriented

NAV 09 Mar 2018 29.62 -0.03
(-0.10%)

Asset Allocation
Equity 70.81
Fixed Deposits 0.77
Govt. Securities 5.38
Indian Mutual Funds 0.03
NCD 15.35
Net CA & Others 6.44
PSU & PFI Bonds 1.19
Rights 0.02
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
HDFC Bank Banks - Private Sector 1,166,530 219.80 3.97 2.34
ITC Cigarettes 7,020,352 186.07 3.36 3.23
ICICI Bank Banks - Private Sector 5,284,773 165.55 2.99 -2.18
Grasim Inds Textiles - Manmade 1,253,701 144.51 2.61 -0.96
Larsen & Toubro Engineering - Turnkey Services 1,083,204 142.78 2.58 8.9
Infosys Computers - Software - Large 1,113,875 130.61 2.36 17.28
Sector Allocation

Sector Name
Auto Ancillaries 0.34
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 1.91
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 3.70
Banks - Private Sector 7.77
Cement - South India 0.44
Chemicals 1.58
Cigarettes 3.36
Computers - Education 0.50

Top Holdings

this Piechart as on the date selected.

Company Name
Apollo Tyres 0.93
Atul 0.54
Aurobindo Pharma 1.16
Bharat Financial 1.21
Bharti Airtel 1.53
Castrol India 0.83
CESC 0.88
D B Corp 0.79