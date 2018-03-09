JUST IN
Reliance Diversified Power Sector (G) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : Reliance Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity Theme - Infrastructure

NAV 09 Mar 2018 113.36 -0.82
(-0.72%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Cash & Cash Equivalent 0.00
CBLO 0.93
Commercial Paper 1.24
Equity 98.05
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
K E C Intl. Transmisson Line Towers / Equipment 4,000,000 166.10 8.28 16.24
Larsen & Toubro Engineering - Turnkey Services 1,075,000 141.70 7.06 8.9
Apar Inds. Electric Equipment 1,390,000 110.82 5.52 -5.35
PTC India Trading 10,600,148 108.92 5.43 -19.38
GE Power Electric Equipment 1,222,880 102.76 5.12 26.88
Jindal Stain .Hi Steel - Large 5,000,000 92.93 4.63 -16.53
Sector Allocation

You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.

Sector Name
Auto Ancillaries 1.45
Banks - Private Sector 1.88
Cables - Telephone 3.40
Compressors / Drilling Equipment 3.61
Construction 5.24
Electric Equipment 20.78
Electronics - Components 0.77
Engineering 4.00

Top Holdings

You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.

Company Name
Apar Inds. 5.52
BGR Energy Sys. 1.16
CESC 3.52
CG Power & Indu. 2.23
Cummins India 3.17
Exide Inds. 1.45
GE Power 5.12
GE T&D India 2.44