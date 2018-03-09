Reliance Diversified Power Sector (D) - Scheme Profile
Fund House : Reliance Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity Theme - Infrastructure
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|35.15
|-0.25
(-0.71%)
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|K E C Intl.
|Transmisson Line Towers / Equipment
|4,000,000
|166.10
|8.28
|16.24
|Larsen & Toubro
|Engineering - Turnkey Services
|1,075,000
|141.70
|7.06
|8.9
|Apar Inds.
|Electric Equipment
|1,390,000
|110.82
|5.52
|-5.35
|PTC India
|Trading
|10,600,148
|108.92
|5.43
|-19.38
|GE Power
|Electric Equipment
|1,222,880
|102.76
|5.12
|26.88
|Jindal Stain .Hi
|Steel - Large
|5,000,000
|92.93
|4.63
|-16.53
