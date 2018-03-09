Franklin India Index Fund-NSE Nifty Plan(D) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Index
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|80.78
|-0.13
(-0.16%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|HDFC Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|118,116
|23.69
|9.57
|2.34
|Reliance Inds.
|Refineries
|199,325
|19.16
|7.74
|1.56
|H D F C
|Finance - Housing
|92,360
|18.07
|7.30
|8.44
|ITC
|Cigarettes
|493,854
|13.40
|5.42
|3.23
|Infosys
|Computers - Software - Large
|115,584
|13.30
|5.37
|17.28
|ICICI Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|371,085
|13.10
|5.29
|-2.18
Sector Allocation
Sector Name
Top Holdings
Holdings
